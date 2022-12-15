HOUSTON, Texas, Dec. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sexy Diva World, Inc. will host its inaugural Self-Love & Sisterhood Summit on February 3-5, 2023 at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe. Award-winning fitness competitor and 2 time NPC bodybuilding champion Charlene Taylor, the founder, owner, and CEO of Sexy Diva World, is proven to empower and inspire women to embrace self-love and sisterhood, take their power back, and unleash their “Sexy Diva.”



Through an impactful and transformative 3-day life-changing EXPERIENCE in a trusted safe space, women have access to Taylor and divinely inspired hand-selected group of like-minded certified experts, coaches, certified professionals and special guests that provide tools to release trauma and limiting beliefs, transform their mindset, health and habits to achieve the body they desire, emerge in the fullness of their feminine energy, their authentic power, to unleash their Sexy Diva and transcend beyond all limits to create a life they love. Yoga, breathwork, meditation, and sound bath are just a few interactive transformational activities addressing mental, emotional, and physical well-being to embrace self-love.

“Transformation happens the minute a woman makes the choice to unleash her Sexy Diva!” says Taylor. “I get excited knowing that our Self-Love and Sisterhood Summit creates massive breakthrough after breakthrough for women in a safe space that foster impactful transformation that is effective in supporting women to go beyond limitations they have put on themselves or allowed others to put on them so they can powerfully create the life they love.”

Known as “The Liberian Lioness,” Taylor hosts this Self-Love & Sisterhood Summit in addition to other programs committed to inspire and empower women worldwide to embrace self-love and sisterhood and discover their authentic selves. Ready to unleash your Sexy Diva?

About Sexy Diva World, Inc.:

Sexy Diva World, Inc. is a female empowerment company that inspires and empowers women worldwide to embrace self-love and sisterhood and create a life they love through summits, retreats, support groups, and programs to help women of all ages and from all walks of life access their feminine energy, operate in their authentic power and unleash their Sexy Diva. Through specifically designed programs addressing the needs of the whole woman, women discover self-love, and they are connected to a genuine circle of like-minded women for their health and well-being.

Under the Sexy Diva World umbrella is the Diva in Training Foundation, supporting single moms and empowering girls to love themselves, build confidence, and boost self-esteem. Sexy Diva World is the playground that empowers women globally to Release. Transform. Emerge. Transcend.

