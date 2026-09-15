ESTERO, Fla., Sept. 15, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Naples Flatbread Kitchen & Bar has launched a top-to-bottom reinvention of its menu on Monday, September 14 at Miromar Outlets — the heart of a rebrand built on one promise — seriously Italian, never serious.



Image caption: Italian Tacos, Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Flatbread, at Naples Flatbread Kitchen and Bar.

Guests have taken to calling it “the fun Italian,” and the family-run restaurant is happy to wear it: authentic Italian ingredients, none of the formality.

THE NEW MENU LEADS WITH

Italian Tacos

— warm piadina folded around fillings like limoncello shrimp and Grandpa Vinny’s meatballs with ricotta alongside

La Mortazza

— the restaurant’s take on the mortadella-and-stracciatella pizza currently sweeping Rome and Bologna;

Three Little Pigs

— a ham-pepperoni-pancetta pie finished with hot honey; and scratch pastas like

Pasta e Piselli

— Grandmas original peas and macaroni with pancetta recipe

The kitchen’s foundation stays proudly serious: San Marzano DOP tomatoes, a proprietary high-gluten/Caputo 00 flour blend, and a 700-degree hearth oven.

Beyond the plate, the restaurant leans into what already makes it one of the area’s more unusual rooms:

— Southwest Florida’s original 54-tap self-pour wall with beer, cider, botanicals, meads, and cocktails poured by the ounce

— a guest-controlled jukebox, and

— a dog-friendly patio that now gets its own Pup Menu, headlined by an 8-ounce “Wagyu Woofer.”

The reinvention arrives as the restaurant enters its 18th year at Miromar Outlets — eighteen years of refusing to sit still. When Naples Flatbread opened in February 2009, the menu was a modest lineup of paninis, pizzas, flatbreads, and a handful of pastas, served with beer and wine only. Since then the concept has never stopped evolving — a full bar, then the self-pour tap wall, interior remodels every four to five years, and now a menu rebuilt top to bottom.

“We’re seriously Italian about ingredients and never serious about anything else,” said owner Ralph Desiano, who operates the restaurant with his wife. “We’ve been reinventing this place since 2009 — keeping things fresh for our guests is the whole point. And if nonna wouldn’t approve of a pizza named Three Little Pigs, she hasn’t tasted it yet.”

The food menu is only the first act. A reinvented drink menu follows close behind, led by “Italia, Poured” — an all-Italian cocktail section — and a barrel program crowned by the Starlight Mizunara Reserve, a bourbon finished in rare Japanese Mizunara oak that was named Best Overall Bourbon at the 2025 World Spirits Competition. A rebuilt weekend brunch arrives in October. Email subscribers get early access Sept 14–17; a public launch party follows in early October, with jukebox happy hour, tap-wall specials, and the dog patio in full swing.

Naples Flatbread Kitchen & Bar | Miromar Outlets, Estero | https://naplesflatbread.com/ | @naplesflatbread

News Source: Naples Flatbread Kitchen and Bar