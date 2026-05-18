HAMMONTON, N.J., May 18, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Service First Information Solutions, LLC (Service 1st), a leading provider of credit reporting and verification solutions for the mortgage industry, announced today the appointment of Lucas Jones as Senior Vice President of Operations. In this role, Jones will lead operational strategy and execution, with a focus on driving efficiency, enhancing customer experience, and supporting the company’s next phase of growth.



Image caption: Service 1st Senior Vice President of Operations Lucas Jones.

Jones brings more than 20 years of experience in mortgage lending, financial services, fintech and proptech. He has a proven track record of building and scaling operational infrastructure, optimizing processes and aligning cross-functional teams to support high-growth environments.

Prior to joining NCS, he served as Head of Operations at RenoFi, where he managed end-to-end mortgage operations, scaled the team significantly and played a key role in product and process innovation. His background also includes leadership roles in banking and consulting, where he advised organizations on improving efficiency and reducing risk.

At Service 1st, he will focus on evaluating and enhancing operational processes to ensure the organization is operating at peak efficiency while delivering a consistently high-quality customer experience. As part of his role, he will also lead resource optimization, process improvement and the integration of new technologies to support efficiency and innovation across Service 1st’s offerings.

“Our goal is to create a highly efficient, predictable operation that directly translates into a better experience for our customers,” said Jones. “How we operate internally is what our customers ultimately feel. By improving speed, transparency, and consistency, we can turn every client interaction into an opportunity to build long-term trust and advocacy.”

“Service 1st is entering an exciting phase of growth, and Lucas brings the operational leadership we need to scale effectively,” said Curtis Knuth, CEO of Service 1st. “His experience building high-performing teams and driving efficiency will help us expand our capabilities while continuing to deliver the reliable, high-quality service our clients expect.”

ABOUT SERVICE FIRST INFORMATION SOLUTIONS, LLC:

Service First Information Solutions, LLC (Service 1st) delivers integrated, technology-driven verification tools designed to help mortgage lenders streamline workflows, reduce friction in the loan process and support faster, more informed lending decisions. Service 1st is affiliated with National Credit-reporting System, Inc. (NCS), a long-standing provider of credit information and verification services. To learn more, visit https://www.srv1st.com or call 866-606-5952.

X: @S1NCSTRV #MortgageTechnology #LoanProcessing #VerificationSolutions

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Service 1st

209-774-6555

elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: Service 1st Information Services