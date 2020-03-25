PERTH AMBOY, N.J., March 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Watch Me Work” – the EP released February 1, 2020 – is the first project the industry gets to see from the new young artist Sha Bandzz. The long-awaited debut EP from Sha Bandzz “Watch me Work” is available now on your favorite source to purchase music online.



Sha Bandzz the Artist

The new age hip hop music artist and entertainment company owner, Sha Bandzz From Perth Amboy, New Jersey was born January 27, 2000 to loving parents. Faced with a great obstacle early in life, he was just 8 when his father was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison which is the true bait to his hunger. Bandzz says before the music sports was his outlet but music has helped to cope with life and connect with others who can relate.

After graduating high school Sha Bandzz spent one semester studying business at Utica college in Utica, New York, where he says he spent a lot of self-time reflecting. The following semester he dropped out of college and returned Home to pursue his dreams of becoming a music mogul.

The EP “Watch Me Work” is a statement for all the haters, doubters, naysayers and others who said he couldn’t make it as a rapper and think he should have stayed in school. (Hints the title “watch me work,” he is telling those doubters to sit back and watch what he can do.) After the smash hit “Bentleys” got national attention and radio play in over 26 different countries, there is no denying Sha Bandzz is a musical prospect.

Bandzz has something to prove: The young versatile artist puts his creativity on full display with “Watch Me Work” the EP. With the recent Covid-19 pandemic affecting millions, Sha Bandzz in a humanitarian effort decided to donate the proceeds from “Watch Me Work” to finding a cure for the coronavirus.

Sha says “The covid-19 Hasn’t affected me personally just yet but the virus has the potential to take out the vast majority of our loved ones young and old alike.” Consequently, Sha Bandzz Ent. Made the business decision to donate the artist proceeds from the EP to be proactive in assisting in creating an antidote for the coronavirus.

Sha Bandzz has other works out now like his 2019 summer hit “Bodybuilder feat. EEM, & Kannons” and the song that started his career as an artist “in Love WIth The Money” – this track also features EEM. The list goes on and so many more, new features coming soon and plenty more albums to come.

Learn more at: https://bstlnk.to/watcmeworkep

SHA BANDZZ CONTACT INFORMATION

INSTAGRAM: @SHA.BANDZZ__

TWITTER: @SPRICE127

EMAIL: SHABANDZZBOOKING@YAHOO.COM

OFFICE PHONE NUMBER: 732-708-4284

*VIDEO (YouTube) “I Don’t Understand” – https://youtu.be/4iReUL9FZAE

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0325s2p-sha-bandzz-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: Music artist, Sha Bandzz.

News Source: Sha Bandzz