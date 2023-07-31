NEW YORK, N.Y., July 31, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Join the staff and parishioners of the Church of Scientology and Community Center Harlem in a celebration of their July 31 anniversary. “Harlem — it’s pretty much inside of me,” says Phil, an executive at the Church of Scientology Harlem in Destination: Scientology — Harlem on the Scientology Network. He describes Harlem as “a very, very proud community.”



Image Caption: Thousands gathered at the Church of Scientology and Community Center Harlem on 125th Street in New York July 31, 2016, as Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated the new Church and Community Center.

“I feel I have a responsibility to give back what has been given to me,” Phil says, “And the Church is here to bring hope. . . The Scientology Community Center was built from the ground up and it was supported by Scientologists all over the world, because they knew that Harlem was a very, very special place.”

Here, in the very heart of Harlem on 125th Street, thousands gathered on the afternoon of July 31, 2016, to share the excitement when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated the new facilities.

Phil loves that people can get together here to create a better community. “This is a solution that the African American culture has been looking for, for so long — to bring a new Harlem Renaissance right here in Harlem, right now.”

Harlem embraces all cultures. And some say there is a Latin rhythm in the way the heart of Harlem beats. East Harlem is home to the Latin American diaspora, with communities from Mexico and across Central and South America and the Caribbean. And the Church and Community Center have forged an enduring connection with the Latin community as well.

But short of taking “the A Train,” the New York City subway line to Harlem, made famous as the theme song of the legendary Duke Ellington, there’s no better way to find out what makes this Church unique than by watching Destination: Scientology Harlem on the Scientology Network.

About Destination: Scientology

Each episode of Destination: Scientology brings the viewer inside a new Church of Scientology, showcasing the diversity of our Churches and the cooperation that weaves every Church of Scientology into the local community fabric.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, it has been viewed in more than 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

