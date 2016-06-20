POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 20, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sharon Stone-Walker has been promoted to the Director of Community and Business Development for The Cultural Arts Creatives, Inc., aka The Creatives (www.thecreatives.org). The Pompano Beach based nonprofit, led by Alyona Ushe, manages and programs The Pompano Beach Amphitheater, Magnetic Pompano and the upcoming cultural center.



Sharon Stone-Walker and her family have been a dynamic positive force in Pompano Beach for four generations. She is now combining her passion for the community, her extensive business development background and her love of the arts to bring a new level of unity to the city through cultural growth.

“We are thrilled to have Sharon lead these critical initiatives,” said Alyona Ushe, President & CEO of The Creatives. “Her impressive background in community relations, marketing and finance along with her outstanding leadership skills has made her one of the most respected members in the city. She is a tremendous asset for our organization.”

The Creatives’ focus is on the emerging and exploding arts landscape of Pompano Beach. Their multidimensional mission is to champion and advance Pompano Beach as “The City of Arts and Innovation” in the broadest creative, economic and social context possible; to attract and retain the best regional talent, and to showcase South Florida as the national gemstone of arts and culture.

“I believe Pompano Beach is becoming the epitome of cultural arts,” said Stone-Walker. “Together, we can engage the power of the arts to evoke complete inclusion, cultural respect, and civic participation. We can embrace a cross-cultural, community-built spaces where cutting-edge events and counterculture commingle with traditional art forms in a way that is open, engaging and inspiring.”

For more information about all of the events, concerts, classes and art exhibitions in Pompano Beach, please visit http://www.PompanoBeachArts.org/.

News Source: Cultural Arts Creatives Inc