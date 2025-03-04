SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 4, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ShelfLife (GetShelfLife.com) and author Alex Strathdee today announced the release of “Before The Bestseller: Your Proven Path to Book Sales Without Wasting Time & Money” (ISBN: 979-8890792631), the ultimate playbook for nonfiction authors seeking to boost book sales, build an audience, and create a bestseller that never stops selling. This book pulls back the curtain on how the top authors of today such as James Clear of “Atomic Habits” sold over 20 Million copies.



This comprehensive guide reveals proven paths for launching and sustaining sales, whether authors are traditionally published, hybrid, or self-published while exposing the million-dollar scam operations running rampant in the publishing world.

“It’s the perfect book for sales-hungry nonfiction authors: No BS. Insider tips. Industry secrets. And plenty of case studies to make it come alive,” says Dan Heath, author of “Reset and Upstream,” and co-author of “Switch and Made to Stick” (1,000,000+ books sold).

In “Before The Bestseller,” readers will discover actionable strategies, real-world examples, and marketing techniques that have helped countless authors find success. Whether a writer is penning their first book or seeking new ways to reinvigorate sales, Strathdee’s new release offers a blueprint for consistent, long-term sales in the nonfiction realm.

https://www.amazon.com/Before-Bestseller-Proven-Without-Wasting-ebook/dp/B0DW3RVZKM

About the Author:

Alex Strathdee is an accomplished nonfiction author and the founder of GetShelfLife.com with a client roster that includes Reid Hoffman, Nir Eyal, Allan Dib, Lewis Howes, Michael Bungay Stanier and many other authors who have sold over a million copies of their book. For the first time ever, the curtain is being pulled back on how bestselling books are made. With a passion for empowering fellow writers, Strathdee’s mission is to share industry knowledge that helps authors succeed in today’s competitive publishing landscape. Learn more: https://getshelflife.com/.

