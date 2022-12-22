OWINGS MILLS, Md. and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, and Mortgage Coach, a platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive home loan presentations, today announced the appointment of Shelli Holland to the role of Chief People Officer. Holland has nearly two decades of experience developing people strategy at leading North American and global SaaS companies and will guide the culture, policies and people strategy that motivate the Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach teams.



Photo Caption: Shelli Holland joins Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach as Chief People Officer.

As the leader of Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach’s human resource functions, Holland will help define and connect the mission and values of the merged company and align the people behind them. Her early priorities lie in fostering a unified, employee-led company culture; driving strategic business objectives through the adoption of technology; defining performance metrics for departments and roles; and developing an improved internal communications strategy that helps employees better understand the business rationale behind resource allocation.

“I was drawn to Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach because of its leadership team’s passion for the company mission of helping people build wealth and achieve financial freedom,” said Holland. “I look forward to helping unify a culture that fosters diverse thoughts, inclusion, trust and team ownership for a bright, innovative organization.”

Prior to joining Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach, Holland guided the people function of Phone2Action as it acquired two companies, rebranded as Capitol Canary and completed a successful exit through its acquisition by Quorum. Before that, she held leadership positions at Frontpoint, a developer of smart home security systems, and Ellucian, a global higher education technology company. During her tenure at Rosetta Stone, she managed the company’s HR procedures during its transition to a SaaS model and preparation for its IPO. Holland has also served as a people and change consultant at multinational professional services firm KPMG.

“Shelli’s experience guiding people through an organization’s change in identity and her talent for building engaged cultures through communication, data and trust directly align with Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach’s organizational prerogatives,” said Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach CEO Richard Harris. “I look forward to Shelli’s contributions as Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach introduces innovative tools to the mortgage sector.”

About Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach:

Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach are trusted by more than 300 lenders, including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks, to connect borrowers with the right loan at the right time.

Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. Intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry’s #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang helps lenders build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To learn more, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.

Mortgage Coach is an award-winning platform that empowers mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time. Side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower pull-through, repeat business and referrals. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com.

