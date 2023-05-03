WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., May 3, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jack L. Hayes International, Inc. released today the results of their 35th Annual Retail Theft Survey which reports on over 340,000 shoplifter and dishonest employee apprehensions in 2022 by just 26 large retailers, who recovered over $288 million from these apprehended thieves.



“Eighty-one percent of survey participants reported an increase in shrink in 2022 and this is reflected in their total apprehension and recovery statistics,” said Mark R. Doyle, President of Jack L. Hayes International, Inc. “Total apprehensions increased 45.6% and total recovery dollars from these apprehensions increased 70.5% in 2022. Many retailers returned to making shoplifter apprehensions post pandemic and focused more of their attention on external theft issues in 2022. Our survey revealed shoplifter apprehensions and recovery dollars from those apprehensions increased significantly in 2022, up 50.9% and 90.5% respectively.

“Recovery dollars where no shoplifter apprehension was made, but merchandise was recovered, increased 44.1% in 2022.”

Mr. Doyle also stated, “On the employee theft side, there was an increase in 2022 in both dishonest employee apprehensions and recovery dollars, 18.0% and 14.7% respectively.”

Highlights from this highly anticipated annual theft survey include:

Participants : 26 large retail companies with 22,182 stores and over $700 billion in retail sales in 2022.

: 26 large retail companies with 22,182 stores and over $700 billion in retail sales in 2022. Shrink: 81% of retailers surveyed reported that shrink increased in 2022.

81% of retailers surveyed reported that shrink increased in 2022. Apprehensions: Participants apprehended 340,488 shoplifters and dishonest employees in 2022, up 45.6% from 2021.

Participants apprehended 340,488 shoplifters and dishonest employees in 2022, up 45.6% from 2021. Recovery Dollars: Participants recovered over $288 million from apprehended shoplifters and dishonest employees in 2022, up 70.5% from 2021.

Participants recovered over $288 million from apprehended shoplifters and dishonest employees in 2022, up 70.5% from 2021. Shoplifters: 295,654 shoplifters were apprehended in 2022, up 50.9%; and over $237 million was recovered from these shoplifters, up 90.5%. Note: Dollars recovered from shoplifters where no apprehension was made ($485 million) increased 44.1% in 2022.

295,654 shoplifters were apprehended in 2022, up 50.9%; and over $237 million was recovered from these shoplifters, up 90.5%. Note: Dollars recovered from shoplifters where no apprehension was made ($485 million) increased 44.1% in 2022. Dishonest Employees: 44,834 dishonest employees were apprehended in 2022, up 18.0%; and over $50 million was recovered from these employees in 2022, up 14.7%.

About Jack L. Hayes International, Inc.:

Jack L. Hayes International, Inc. is a leading loss prevention and inventory shrinkage control consulting firm, and for over 40 years has provided a wide spectrum of Asset Protection, Inventory Shrinkage Control, Loss Prevention, Safety, and Security related services to every facet of industry including retail, manufacturing and industrial organizations.

Learn more: https://hayesinternational.com/

