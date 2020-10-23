LANCASTER, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The dry and arid Antelope Valley region, located right outside of bustling Los Angeles, is not a locale that makes one think of mouthwatering seafood meals. Add the current pandemic to the equation, and the odds seem even more unbeatable. However, two young sibling entrepreneurs had a master plan and stuck to it. Billy Wright II and his sister, Bree Wright recently opened Plenty of Fish Seafood, their first restaurant in a chain of seafood eateries, in Lancaster, Calif., the heart of the valley’s high desert!

The astute young visionaries are promising a winning combination of good customer service, fresh food and a squeaky-clean environment that they hope will keep customers coming back for more. The millennial duo was determined not to let the challenges and constrictions of the coronavirus undermine their hopes, plans and dreams and have so far succeeded.

Billy, 24 and Bree, 25, both attended Palmdale High School in the Antelope Valley and share a strong commitment to the region. They reside outside of the area now but wanted to return and create a Black business to serve their former community. Plenty of Fish Seafood will be a licensing and franchise operation, with the Lancaster/Palmdale location serving as home base. The restaurant will feature an outside dining area per current Covid compliance and will focus heavily on takeout and delivery servicing.

Plenty of Fish Seafood is designed to operate beyond the typical “you buy we fry” establishments, and will present a wide variety of comfort cuisine, including enticing seafood, both fried and grilled, along with delicious seafood-based salads. In an effort to support the economy with domestic based employment, all the seafood will be nationally sourced and not imported.

A host of delectable signature side dishes will also grace the menu, including collard greens, potato salad, mouthwatering red beans and rice and an assortment of homemade desserts. The brother and sister team believe that what sets their diner apart from all the rest, however, is their signature batter, a secret recipe mixture handed down from both of their grandmothers, one from Oklahoma and the other from Louisiana!

“Our dad is my biggest inspiration in this venture. I had been working closely with him in a restaurant chain he was involved in, and I made great suggestions that were successfully implemented. Finally, one day he told me that my ideas were too good to be giving away and I should put my money where my mouth was and come up with my own concept and do things my way! I heeded his advice, got my sister on board and went to work on conceptualizing Plenty of Fish Seafood,” explains Billy.

“Our dad eventually left the operation he was working with and came to work with us. So, Plenty of Fish Seafood is a family infused business, all the way from the food to the day to day operations,” adds Bree. “With so much craziness going on in the world, we feel blessed to have had so much love and support around us during these trying times. Things often seemed bleak, but our Dad remained a stronghold with his wisdom and guidance.”

Billy and Bree have their eyes set on the bigger picture. Once Plenty of Fish Seafood in Lancaster is self-sustaining, they will begin licensing other locations throughout targeted cities across the country. For now, they are busy with duties that include managerial tasks to overseeing marketing and advertising for the flagship shop.

“This is a great time for millennial entrepreneurs,” adds Billy Wright II. “We were already planning beyond the traditional brick and mortar restaurant even before Covid. My sister and I were already thinking about how far technology will go in the quick service industry. Right now, Plenty of Fish Seafood will be utilizing all the local delivery services, but I believe delivery drones and self-driving cars are the wave of our future and food servicing will be at the forefront of this change.”

“In addition, health and wellness is an even more essential concern now,” cites Bree. “So, we will eventually offer CBD infused dishes for its healing components.”

As the High Desert’s ultimate destination for down home inspired, scrumptious seafood dining, Plenty of Fish Seafood represents a positive ray of hope for the community during these pandemic times!

Plenty of Fish Seafood is located at 43937 15th Street West Lancaster, CA 93534.

Go fishing and follow them on Facebook at @Plenty of Fish Seafood (https://www.facebook.com/PlentyOfFishSeafood ) and on Instagram at @PlentyofFishSeafood / (https://www.instagram.com/plentyoffishseafood/ ).

Order your plate online at (661)471-9620.

MEDIA CONTACT

Makeda Smith

Jazzmyne Public Relations

makeda@jazzmynepr.com

323-380-8819

News Source: Plenty of Fish Seafood