TUCSON, Ariz., July 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 25 years ago, when Happy Tails Travel began shipping pets by air, it was a simple process with many flight options and minimal restrictions. Slowly the requirements increased. This is especially true over the past 2 years, during which time many airlines suspended flying pets for a period of time to improve pet safety and decrease airline liability. These changes continue to rise.



The onset of the worldwide pandemic, COVID-19, has sent flights for pets to the lowest point ever, with minimal options. As many airlines have significantly reduced flights for people, this has greatly impacted pets flying as live animal manifested cargo. Pets arrive at airports to be turned away and their owners are frantic to find a way to get their pet to their new home, adopt a pet, get their new puppy from the breeder and more.

The options become even more restricted during the summer, as airlines have very strict temperature guidelines for pets to fly.

The demand for an alternative to air travel is unprecedented. People who have always flown their pets may not be able to at this time or may be concerned about meeting qualifications including: the size or breed of pets, temperatures, or lack of direct flight options. To meet the need and demand, two years ago, Happy Tails Travel started developing a solid business model of private, customized ground travel throughout the contiguous United States.

“Pet travel by air was the only service we offered for 23 years as it was a great way to get pets to their new home safely and quickly,” says Bridget Monrad, owner of Happy Tails Travel. “However, with flight changes, people’s decreased interest in airline travel for pets, and to offer a service with fewer moving pieces, we decided to branch out to offer an alternative service for pet parent needs.”

As the COVID-19 Pandemic continues to impact our lives in many ways, the trickle-down effect will continue for years. Changes are everywhere on how we will continue with life. One thing that will not change is the need for people to move to new homes and their love for their pets and desire to do what is best for them.

Learn more at: https://www.happytailstravel.com/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/_WeWRM2rtQ0

