LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A custom Glam-Squad for Injectables, Skin and Body Care. Specializing in non-surgical treatments, exclusive CBD facials, and an IV Drip lounge for total body results. Because every face is different, EevolveSelf focuses on individual solutions that prevent signs of aging, enhance and restore your natural beauty.



PHOTO CAPTION: EevolveSelf Lobby.

Each client is evaluated by board-certified professionals located in an accessible environment with a friendly, relaxed, and inviting staff that specializes in the most proven and safe, non-invasive aesthetic and rejuvenation services for both face and body.

EevolveSelf’s procedures focus on early intervention with non-invasive treatments, such as Botox, fillers, threads and peels that have reliable results. Because it is easier to prevent, rather than reverse signs of aging, we target treatments that have our clients looking and feeling like the best version of themselves. This can include a quick plump, a skin re-set, or ongoing maintenance.

EevolveSelf integrates new approaches to skin and body care. Pioneering an exclusive CBD facial that includes powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that provide a total wellness experience, that clears your mind while working miracles on your face. CBD is also infused in many of the spa’s facials and peels as well as injectable treatments can begin with a dose of CBD, to help reduce anxiety and associated inflammation.

EevolveSelf also offers a relaxing IV drip lounge, with custom cocktails to boost the immune system, provide a glow and energy boost, and even help with sports recovery, jet lag and the occasional “hangover.”

ABOUT EEVOLVESELF

EevolveSelf’s staff is comprised of leaders in the Medical aesthetic industry that use the most advanced techniques in injectables and skincare services. All injectors are board certified professionals. Their expertise in evaluating each client’s unique needs and develop a custom treatment plan, with the client, to prevent, build upon, and restore a youthful and refreshed look.

Playa del Rey was chosen as the flagship location because it resides in the heart of a modern community, built on forward-thinking residents and companies. This aligns with the MedSpa’s focus on offering the latest technology and innovation in non-invasive cosmetic procedures. EevolveSelf has designed the MedSpa to increase the overall beauty experience, so your visit is always comfortable, convenient, and custom.

Stacy Burstin – Co Founder

An entrepreneur and Founder of Eevolver, Inc., a successful Los Angeles-based VFX and animation studio with over 25 years working on academy-award winning films, hundreds of commercials, and VR/Special Venue productions. Her experience in the VFX industry included creating digital humans, where she developed a deep understanding of human facial features, muscle motion, and expressions. By integrating advances in technology through film, she helps people visually understand which treatments are recommended, and can more accurately target and achieve an individual’s beauty goals.

Ms. Burstin received a BA from UCLA. In 2016 Stacy Burstin was the keynote speaker for the UCLA Division of Humanities English Department Commencement Ceremony. Being raised in a medical family, Stacy created EevolveSelf to merge the worlds of aesthetic medicine and digital technology to bring aesthetic medical spas into a new era.

