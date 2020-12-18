SAINT PAUL PARK, Minn., Dec. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SIMEK’S has been a holiday tradition for generations, so while this holiday season may feel different, it doesn’t have to taste different. SIMEK’S has compiled their favorite holiday recipes using both their Premium Meatballs and All-Natural Lasagnas. From old classics, like barbecue meatballs, to new favorites like spaghettini’s, this recipe magazine is sure to hold something for everyone.

SIMEK’S doesn’t just taste good, it does good. In addition to being committed to helping consumers put quality meals on their tables, they are equally committed to helping those less fortunate in local communities to do the same. Believing in the idea of Great Food for the Greater Good™, the company champions its One Gives One™ hunger-relief program in partnership with Feeding America.

For every SIMEK’S product purchased, one meal is donated to the local Feeding America food bank, serving the community where the purchase was made. By the end of 2020, SIMEK’S anticipates donating a total of 4.5 million meals since the launch of One Gives One™.

“Everything we prepare in our kitchen is guaranteed to be something that people will be proud to serve in theirs. We are passionate about providing convenient and quality products that do not sacrifice flavor,” says Lindsey Hickey, SIMEK’S president.

In addition to sharing their favorite holiday recipes, SIMEK’S has put together a gift guide of their favorite things this year and will be giving away all the items to one lucky winner!

To view the Holiday Recipe Magazine, Holiday Gift Guide and Giveaway, visit https://www.simeks.com/holiday/

About SIMEK’S:

SIMEK’S is a family and women-owned company, committed to providing Great Food for the Greater Good™. Since 1972, SIMEK’S has specialized in quality frozen food products consumers can be proud to serve their families. Today, the company offers all-natural lasagnas and fully cooked meatballs free from artificial colors, artificial flavors, and preservatives. The company champions its One Gives One™ hunger-relief program in partnership with Feeding America®.

For every SIMEK’S product sold, one meal is donated to the local Feeding America food bank, serving the community where the product was purchased. SIMEK’S anticipates donating 4.5 million meals by the end of 2020 – SIMEK’S doesn’t just taste good, it does good. Learn more at: https://www.simeks.com/

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/paR4Qlihip4

News Source: SIMEK'S