SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simple Electric is proud to have partnered with Sojourner House to improve safety outside of the facility. The focus was to enhance security with the installation of new outdoor fixtures and lighting solutions. This initiative is part of Simple Electric’s commitment to our communities.



Image caption: Simple Electric Brings Electrical Safety to Women’s Shelter with Enhanced Visibility.

Prior to beginning the job, electrical panels were checked for needed upgrades. Outdoor fixtures were donated to the shelter. They were designed to improve visibility and security around the shelter premises. These fixtures are equipped with state-of-the-art features to ensure reliable operation and energy efficiency. While providing safety and creating a welcoming atmosphere for the residents and the staff.

“We are honored to partner with the Sojourner House to contribute to the safety and well-being of the families that are seeking refuge from domestic violence,” said Todd Peterson, Owner of Simple Electric. We believe in using our technology and resources to make a positive impact in our communities.”

About Simple Electric:

Simple Electric is a leading provider of electrical panels in Phoenix. We are known for our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. We are also known as the friendliest electricians around and offer a wide range of electrical services.

Learn more at: https://simpleelectricaz.com/

News Source: Simple Electric