LEHI, Utah, June 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, today announced that Senior Software Developer Jordan Wild has been named a 2020 HousingWire (HW) Rising Stars award winner. Now in its seventh year, the HW Rising Stars program recognizes the housing industry’s most influential professionals aged 40 and under.



Wild was recognized for his programming prowess, empathy for the customer and top-notch leadership skills. Most notably, Wild spearheaded the development of SimpleNexus’ integrated disclosures solution, which now generates more than 114,000 mobile disclosures packages per month and growing. He made key contributions to SimpleNexus’ mobile-powered pricing engine feature, which enables loan originators to run pricing scenarios, and also led the development of SimpleNexus’ credit integrations, which enable loan originators to qualify loan applicants from any device using the credit provider they know and trust.

“Jordan is humble, hungry and hardworking,” said SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen. “He takes exceptional measures to understand lender pain points and develop solutions that help end-users overcome significant challenges. His ability to channel the ‘voice of the customer’ has helped our team attain a 90%+ customer retention rate.”

“The first half of 2020 has been stressful and tumultuous for our country and the housing economy,” said HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins. “This is an extremely special group of Rising Stars winners. Not only have they demonstrated success in their careers and professions, they have also demonstrated the agility, fortitude and creativity to help lead their teams and clients through this time of change. Real leaders are made during times of crisis and these Rising Stars will only get stronger as they help their organizations navigate toward a more successful future.”

The full list of 2020 HW Rising Stars honorees can be viewed at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-housingwires-2020-class-of-rising-stars/.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

