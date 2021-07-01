LEHI, Utah, July 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced Vice President of Marketing Richard Jackman has been named a Marketing Leader by HousingWire’s 2021 inaugural Marketing Leaders award program.

Jackman was selected by HousingWire for his seamless reinvention of the SimpleNexus’ annual User Group (SNUG) conference as a 100% virtual event. Where countless other industry events have been canceled or postponed, the 3rd annual SNUG conference took place as scheduled in February 2021, drawing more than 500 attendees from more than 150 companies. Additionally, Jackman had an important role in positioning SimpleNexus for a $108 million Series B funding round led by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners in January of 2021.

“2021 was the perfect year to roll out the Marketing Leaders award program,” says Caren Karris, director of marketing for HW Media. “The last year has thrown marketers, including myself, its fair share of curve balls and these 50 individuals embody what it takes to think strategically and move quickly to drive success for their brands and businesses.”

“Since joining SimpleNexus, Richard has hit the ground running in strategizing and executing SimpleNexus initiatives,” said SimpleNexus CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates. “Richard’s marketing prowess has proved time and time again to be an asset to SimpleNexus. All of us at SimpleNexus are extremely proud of him.”

In its inaugural year, HousingWire’s Marketing Leaders award program seeks to recognize the most influential and creative marketing minds of the housing industry. View the full list of 2021 Marketing Leaders at https://www.housingwire.com/.

