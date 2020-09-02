LEHI, Utah, Sept. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced that VP of Product Shane Westra has been named a 2020 HousingWire (HW) Insider. Now in its fifth year, the HW Insiders Award program recognizes 50 operational all-stars in the housing industry who are vital to their organizations’ success.



PHOTO CAPTION: SimpleNexus VP of Product Shane Westra.

Westra was recognized for building the highly passionate and prolific product development teams that have helped SimpleNexus make a name for itself as an innovative leader in digital mortgage technology. Notably, Westra introduced the SimpleNexus “90/90 roadmap,” which communicates to customers, prospects and internal teams the product releases expected to go live in the upcoming 90 days with 90% confidence. Westra also reorganized SimpleNexus’ product and engineering divisions into customer persona-based teams, turning each development unit into experts on the end users they develop for.

“Every organization requires a strategist to align product development with customer needs, and as organizations grow, that role requires greater sophistication,” said SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen. “Shane’s knowledge and experience has elevated SimpleNexus as a world-class firm that is 100% aligned with our customers’ goals.”

“The winners of our 2020 Insider Awards demonstrate expertise in areas that are critical to the success of the companies they work for,” said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. “Especially during this year, which has required rapid adaptation in so many areas, these Insiders have been invaluable to the smooth functioning of the entire housing ecosystem.”

The full list of 2020 HW Insiders Award honorees can be viewed at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/here-are-the-2020-hw-insiders/.

