PHILADELPHIA, Pa., May 31, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simpson, a Pennsylvania regional retirement system that includes Life Plan Communities, affordable housing, home care, and rehabilitation, announced that Dr. Carol McKinley, Simpson President and CEO, and Thomas Lee III, Director of Maintenance at one of their communities, Simpson Meadows in Downingtown, were honored earlier this month with distinguished service awards from LeadingAge Pennsylvania. LeadingAge Pennsylvania, a non-profit trade association, advocates for policy and advancing aging services and care for Pennsylvania seniors, and represents 400+ high-quality senior housing, health care, and community services across the Commonwealth.



“The dedication, compassion, and leadership of this year’s recipients embodies the highest ideals of care and service, enriching the lives of countless individuals within their communities,” said LeadingAge PA President and CEO, Garry Pezzano. “LeadingAge PA remains resolute in its commitment to championing and honoring the outstanding contributions of those who tirelessly serve older adults throughout Pennsylvania.”

Dr. McKinley received the Paul P. Haas Lifetime Achievement Award, LeadingAge PA’s most prestigious honor. This is presented annually to a distinguished person who exemplifies leadership, service, and commitment to the association and across the state to impact and advance the field of aging services positively. Dr. McKinley has demonstrated this through her 35-plus years in the field of aging services, always working diligently to advocate for those she serves.

“As someone deeply rooted in the field of health administration and driven by personal experiences with my aging parents — one who battled Parkinson’s and the other currently with cognitive needs — I understand the critical need for modernizing aging services,” said McKinley. “Simple yet overlooked aspects around aging are often misunderstood due to unintentional ageism in the care sector. My mission is to utilize modern research, practices, and technology to enhance the aging experience with dignity and comfort throughout the journey. I am especially excited about our age-tech initiatives, including a new ‘tech bar’ at our Jenner’s Pond community. As a CEO and board member of LeadingAge PA, I am honored to have the opportunity to use my knowledge and personal experiences to do so.”

Also recognized was Mr. Thomas Lee of Simpson Meadows, a Life Plan Community in Downingtown, PA, who won the Manager of the Year Award. Lee has worked at Simpson Meadows for 24 years and is widely recognized among his team and peers as a manager who goes above and beyond. Constantly available, even during off hours, Lee’s management approach ensures that every professional team member is well-prepared to thrive in their roles.

“I love what I do at Simpson Meadows. It’s not just a job to me, but a home and my community. I thank my team, who all make doing a fantastic job possible,” Lee said.

Simpson is among other non-profit organizations in the U.S. that play a vital role, prioritizing people over profits and delivering stability, quality care, and excellence for aging adults. Management in this sector is not for the faint of heart, as it is still recovering from the pandemic and righting the ship.

About Simpson

Since 1865, Simpson has strived to build communities and services for older adults to thrive. Simpson has met the changing needs and desires of Philadelphia area seniors from diverse backgrounds as a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit family of services consisting of three Life Plan Communities (also known as Continuing Care Retirement Communities, or CCRCs): Simpson House, Simpson Meadows, and Jenner’s Pond; three affordable senior living communities: Simpson Gardens I, Simpson Gardens II, and Simpson Midtown, as well as Simpson HomeCare and Simpson Rehabilitation. They have been dedicated to offering the highest level of lifestyle and care available in beautiful, dignified, and spiritual settings.

About LeadingAge PA

LeadingAge PA is a trade association representing 400+ high-quality senior housing, health care and community services across the commonwealth. These providers serve over 75,000 older Pennsylvanians and employ over 50,000 dedicated caregivers daily. Services our members offer include Life Plan Communities/Continuing Care Retirement Communities, skilled nursing communities, assisted living residences, personal care homes, LIFE providers, home and community-based services and affordable senior housing. LeadingAge PA advocates on behalf of our members at the state and local levels to influence positive change and affect a healthy vision for the delivery of quality, affordable and ethical care for Pennsylvania’s seniors. For more information, visit https://www.LeadingAgePA.org/.

