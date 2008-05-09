NEWS SOURCE: Sister Schools

SEATTLE, Wash., May 9 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sister Schools, a Seattle based non-profit that partners schools in Washington State with Schools in Uganda, East Africa, will host a group of nine Ugandan students on the 2008 Suubi Tour of the Seattle area. The tour will run from Thursday, May 8 through Tuesday, June 10, 2008.

Sister Schools is dedicated to giving children a better understanding of the world in which they live and helping them experience the life-changing effect of personally giving to those less fortunate. Through school presentations each fall, Washington State children learn about life in Uganda and the overwhelming odds these children face on a daily basis. Each school donates school supplies, books, clothing, etc., which Sister Schools then ships and distributes each spring to the schools and orphanages in Uganda.

What makes Sister Schools so unique is that each May/June we return to the Seattle schools with a follow-up presentation to show our children their actual items being handed out to the African children. They see the direct impact of their generosity in a concrete and personal way. By teaching children here in the U.S. about active compassion, Sister Schools encourages them to be positive agents of change.

“This tour is a way for the children of Uganda to say thank you to students in Washington personally for the help that Sister Schools has given them over the years,” says Terry McGill, founder of Sister Schools.

“The Suubi Tour will be performing many songs and dances that reflect their African culture. With traditional African drums to accompany their music, it truly is an inspiring performance,” says Christine Segat, Development Director for Sister Schools.

In conjunction with the school performances, the children will be performing five evening fundraising events throughout the Puget Sound area. Below is the list of events for the coming weeks. Admission is free; however a $5 donation is suggested at each event.

All proceeds will benefit the Suubi performers through the Sister Schools Children of Promise Fund.

* Kamiak High School

Thursday May 15th, 7 p.m.

10801 Harbour Pointe Blvd.

Mulkiteo, WA, 98275 * Lake Washington High School, Cadle Theatre

Tuesday May 20th, 7 p.m.

12033 NE 80th Street

Kirkland WA, 98033 * Elizabeth Blackwell Elementary

Wednesday May 21st. 7 p.m.

3225 205th Place

Sammamish WA, 98074 * Whitman Middle School

Thursday May 29th, 7 p.m.

9201 15th Ave. NW

Seattle, WA 98117 * First Free Methodist Church

Sunday June 1, 7 p.m.

3200 3rd Ave. W.

Seattle, 98119

For more information on the Suubi 2008 Tour please contact Terry McGill at 206-447-6962 or visit our website at www.sisterschools.org.

