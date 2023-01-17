LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sisters in Crime Los Angeles (SinC/LA) has announced the release of their new anthology, “Entertainment to Die For” (ISBN: 978-1970181388), with an introduction by award-winning novelist Sara Paretsky. Paretsky, a founding member of the national organization, said when she and other female authors were starting out 35 years ago, it would have been easier for a woman to win a Nobel Prize in Physics than an award from Mystery Writers of America. But today, Sisters in Crime is a national organization with a membership of more than 4,000 and 50 chapters worldwide.



Image Caption: “Entertainment to Die For.”

“We live in a world where women’s voices are at risk,” says Paretsky, “but this collection says we are on center stage, and we aren’t leaving.”

Contributors to SinC/LA’s “Entertainment to Die For” include a lineup of mystery writers from southern California, Arizona, and Hawaii, with short stories about Hollywood in the forties, the struggles of black filmmakers, vampires, and actors facing retirement. All stories were selected by blind competition.

To learn more about SinC/LA visit: https://www.sistersincrimela.com/

About SinC/LA.:

Founded in 1988, SinC/LA offers monthly meetings and hosts a biennial Crime Writers Conference in collaboration with the local chapter of Mystery Writers of America.

SinC/LA Membership is available to everyone interested in crime, mystery, and suspense writing.

