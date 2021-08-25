GAP, Pa., Aug. 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Site Preparations, LLC, a garage and shed foundation installation company headquartered in Gap, PA, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. The company was ranked #3119 on the list with a three-year revenue growth rate of 121% for the period from 2017-2020. The company is listed on the Inc. 5000 list under its shortened brand name, Site Prep.



PHOTO CAPTION: Crushed stone shed foundation.

Since its founding in 2014, Site Prep has experienced strong year-over-year growth. While the company offers a variety of services, they primarily specialize in site preparation for outdoor structures like sheds and garages. Site Prep’s top-selling product, a shed base made of crushed stone, has increased in popularity as shed buyers have become educated on the importance of a solid foundation for the longevity of prefab buildings.

While the COVID-19 pandemic presented new challenges, CEO John Dienner says the company was blessed with strong demand for its services. “The pandemic caused homeowners to do work at home which lead lots of people to buy backyard sheds to free up garage space.” The company found that increased demand for prefab sheds drove a corresponding demand for shed foundations.

According to Dienner, the company’s success is the direct result of a people-first mentality. “Hiring the right people for each position in our company has been the key to our recent growth,” he said.

Online marketing has been another key component of the Site Prep’s growth strategy. The company spent several years creating an online archive of resources about shed and garage foundations. These resources include how-to articles, DIY foundation guides, explainer videos, and more. The company has found that the free information generates a significant amount of positive feedback, both from customers and from do-it-yourselfers working on their own projects.

Looking forward, Dienner hopes to expand into larger-scale site preparation services. “Our next big goal is to develop a commercial excavation division.”

About Site Preparations, LLC

Site Preparations, LLC is a site preparation company specialing in shed foundations, garage foundations, and small building demolition. Since 2014, Site Preparations, LLC has been a leader in the developing shed foundation industry in the Mid-Atlantic United States. Site Preparations, LLC is headquartered in Gap, PA, and serves customers in PA, NJ, MD, NY, DE, VA, and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.siteprep.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt Glick

Sales Manager

(717) 799-7311

info@siteprep.com

MULTIMEDIA:

*Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0825s2p-siteprep-slab-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Crushed stone shed foundation.

RELATED LINKS:

https://www.inc.com/profile/site-prep

https://www.siteprep.com/shed-pads-garage-foundation-ideas/

News Source: Site Preparations LLC