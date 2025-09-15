BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 15, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) kicked off National Postdoc Appreciation Week by introducing the six members of its fifth class of the IMPACT Fellowship Program (“IMPACT”). This newly selected cohort comprises a diverse range of backgrounds and research disciplines, and will engage in a 16-month program designed to provide comprehensive personal and professional development for early-career researchers.



Image caption: The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA).

Founded in 2021, IMPACT offers postdoctoral scholars a variety of resources, including strengths assessments, peer networking circles, engagement with community experts, and opportunities for mentorship. The program is designed to empower IMPACT Fellows to leverage their existing strengths, acquire new skills, build and maintain meaningful networks and connections, identify opportunities, and navigate their career trajectories with confidence.

As a key component of the program, Fellows will develop Individual IMPACT Projects (IIPs) that utilize the skills and resources gained during their time in the program. These IIPs allow Fellows to benefit others in their home institutions and communities by applying the enhanced skills they have acquired through IMPACT.

“These six outstanding early-career scholars represent the best of the best from the postdoctoral community,” commented Thomas P. Kimbis, J.D., executive director and chief executive officer of the NPA. “They have the courage to share their own challenges and the strength to lift up those around them.”

“The IMPACT program is helping postdocs build critical skills and confidence to lead projects and programs that positively affect the postdoc and research communities at their institutions and beyond,” said Chris Smith, Ph.D., chair of the NPA board of directors.

“The 2025 cohort’s early accomplishments with support from the program were recently highlighted in our POSTDOCket newsletter, and I look forward to seeing the amazing things the 2026 IMPACT Fellows accomplish in the coming year and beyond! The NPA is proud of this program and those affiliated with it!”

NPA IMPACT FELLOWS, CLASS OF 2026:

Damilola Caleb Akintayo, Ph.D., Metro State University

Rajat Kumar, Ph.D., Penn State University

Brea Manuel, Ph.D., University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Mariacristina Mazzitelli, Ph.D., Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Jason Sanchez, Ph.D., University of Texas at El Paso

Emma Wilson-Lemoine, Ph.D., University of Virginia

IMPACT is made possible through the generosity of its sponsors, who have included the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Charles River Laboratories, Columbia University, Gallagher Insurance, LS-PAC MODELS Center, New York University, Seattle Children’s Research Institute, the University of Illinois Chicago, the University of Chicago, the University of Pennsylvania, and the National Science Foundation.

The NPA is actively seeking additional sponsors to support advancement in underrepresented scholarly communities through programs such as IMPACT.

Academic institutions, companies, and nonprofit funders interested in engaging with the NPA can learn more about available sponsorship opportunities at: https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/store/ListProducts.aspx?catid=839646.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL POSTDOCTORAL ASSOCIATION:

The NPA is a national charitable and educational nonprofit association headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, that seeks to improve the postdoctoral experience by supporting a culture of inclusive connection. Individuals seeking to support NPA and its charitable mission, please visit https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/page/donate.

Newsletter link: https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/page/POSTDOCketLibrary_25#0825_2

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0915-s2p-natlpdocs-300dpi.jpg

News Source: National Postdoctoral Association