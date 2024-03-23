LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 23, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As part of a toy giveaway in Hollywood for underserved youth, organized by the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre in conjunction with LAPD Hollywood youth development programs, Scientologist and legendary skateboarder Steve Berra donated signature skateboards, hoodies, and Berra’s Berrics Cariuma CATIBA Pro skate shoes. And what could be more appropriate in a town known as the birthplace of modern skateboarding. Berra hand-delivered the donated items to the children.



Hollywood police officers mentor at-risk youth and organize educational and athletic activities. Officers not only serve as positive role models, they also promote academic achievement and leadership skills youth need to create their own future.

The Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre supports these LAPD programs with giveaways like this and annual “Christmas Stories” fundraisers that have raised more than $500,000 for these community programs since 1993.

The Church and LAPD also collaborate to make Hollywood beautiful, safe and clean with their annual Faith & Blue activities and monthly cleanups through the Hollywood Village initiative, a partnership between the Church of Scientology, the LAPD, local merchants and The Way to Happiness Foundation.

