ST PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — It is no secret that the housing market in Florida is hot. Properties move fast, and consumers are finding more ways to make all parts of buying and owning a home quick, easy, and mostly online. One insuretech, UPC Insurance®, answered the consumer call for the ability to almost instantly have an estimate of what a policy will cost, and the ability to buy a Florida Condo policy completely online with Skyway.com.

“From e-commerce to ride-sharing apps, consumers are increasingly choosing the convenience of online solutions that are quick and effective,” said Chris Griffith, COO and CIO of St. Petersburg-based UPC Insurance and President of Skyway.com. “UPC is proud to be a pioneer in direct-to-consumer condo insurance policies. Customers can get a quote in seconds and bind and pay for that policy within minutes.”

Lisa Sparks with Jason Mitchell Real Estate confirms the cost of insurance is something that buyers want to have an estimate on before they commit to buying a home. Skyway.com consumers are now able to see the estimated insurance premium for a Florida HO6 condo unit owners policy in seconds. This boosts buyers’ confidence: they know they can afford the unit with all expenses, including the insurance cost, without the delay of a traditional quest for similar information on the phone or filling out forms online.

In this market, minutes matter! Realtors are finding it is not unusual for multiple prospective buyers to be lined up in their cars, waiting to see a new listing. Buyers in Florida don’t want to lose out on a great unit because they are waiting to hear back on an insurance quote. Sparks confirms having an instant quote prior to submitting their offer is just one more level of uncertainty that can be removed from the transaction, giving buyers a competitive edge when they go into a multiple offer situation.

Skyway.com was designed to be very consumer-friendly. UPC Insurance® collaborated with Swash Labs to ensure the user experience is fast and easy to use. The end result is clear skies ahead for buyers looking to secure a new condo in today’s competitive Florida housing market.

About UPC Insurance

Founded in 1999, UPC Insurance is an insurance holding company that sources, writes and services personal and commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies using a group of wholly owned insurance subsidiaries through a variety of distribution channels. The Company currently writes policies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, UPC Insurance’s team of dedicated professionals manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, customer service and claims. For more information, visit: https://www.upcinsurance.com/.

About Swash Labs

Swash Labs is an award-winning, full-service advertising agency based in Denton, Texas. Established in 2011, Swash Labs uses the art and science of storytelling and behavioral economics in work focused on digital media, emerging communications technology, and modern brand development for clients across the United States. Swash helps clients define and solve business problems with big creative ideas that work. For more information, visit: https://swashlabs.com/.

