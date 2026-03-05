PALM BEACH, Fla., March 5, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Slate Watch Company is highlighting two dive watch models for 2026, the Lapizta Izurus Diver Chronograph and the Lapizta Audax Diver, as part of its continued focus on functional, modern timepieces.



Image caption: Lapizta Izurus 300M WR 48MM Black Dial Gold Chronograph Dive Watch.

Dive watches remain a key category in the watch industry, combining utility with everyday wearability. While established brands continue to lead the market, independent retailers and emerging manufacturers are expanding options for consumers seeking contemporary designs and accessible price points.

The Lapizta Izurus Diver Chronograph features a large case and bold design, paired with a Japanese Miyota OS20 quartz chronograph movement. The watch includes chronograph timing functions, a 24-hour subdial and a date display. It is rated for 300 meters of water resistance and includes a unidirectional bezel and reinforced crystal for durability.

Despite its size, the Izurus is designed for daily wear, with an ergonomic case and flexible silicone strap. Its dial emphasizes legibility, with high-contrast elements intended for both underwater use and everyday conditions.

The Lapizta Audax Diver offers a more streamlined design, with a 43 mm case suited for a wider range of wrist sizes. The model features a brown dial with gold-tone accents, providing an alternative to traditional dive watch colorways.

Like the Izurus, the Audax is rated for 300 meters of water resistance and includes a screw-down crown. The watch is designed to transition between casual and more formal settings while maintaining its core functionality as a dive watch.

According to Slate Watch Company, both models reflect a shift toward watches that prioritize durability, readability and versatility over purely collectible appeal.

Both models are available at: https://slatewatchcompany.com/.

