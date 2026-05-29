LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 29, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SnapFresh from Ningbo Winbay Technology Co., Ltd. unveiled its 2026 40V 17-inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower as part of the brand’s latest outdoor power equipment lineup, offering homeowners a gas-free lawn maintenance solution with cutting performance comparable to a traditional 150cc gas mower. The mower is currently available on Amazon.



Image caption: SnapFresh Introduces 2026 40V 17-Inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower for Residential Lawn Care.

Powered by a high-efficiency brushless motor and a 17-inch cutting deck, the SnapFresh 40V mower is engineered to deliver strong cutting performance for residential lawn care. According to the company, a redesigned blade system improves cutting efficiency by up to 30% and grass collection performance by up to 50% compared to conventional designs, helping homeowners complete mowing tasks more efficiently.

The mower includes two 5.0Ah lithium-ion batteries and a fast charger, providing up to 45 minutes of runtime and coverage for up to one-third acre on a single charge, according to the company. The dual-battery system offers 25% greater battery capacity than the previous generation.

The SnapFresh 40V mower features six cutting height settings ranging from 1 inch to 3 inches, adjustable through a one-hand control system. Users may choose between bagging and mulching modes depending on lawn conditions and maintenance preferences.

Additional Product Features

17-inch cutting deck

40V power system (2 x 20V batteries)

Two 5.0Ah lithium-ion batteries with fast charger included

Up to 45 minutes runtime and coverage up to one-third acre

45-liter grass collection bag

Six cutting height settings (1 inch to 3 inches)

Brushless motor

2-in-1 bagging and mulching functionality

Push-button start with safety lock

Foldable handle for compact storage

The mower features a lightweight, compact design intended to improve maneuverability and simplify storage in garages, sheds and smaller residential spaces.

The SnapFresh 40V 17-inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower is available now on Amazon.

ABOUT SNAPFRESH

SnapFresh develops cordless outdoor power equipment designed to simplify residential yard maintenance. The company offers a range of products including lawn mowers, leaf blowers, pruning tools and related outdoor equipment focused on lightweight design, ease of use and practical performance for homeowners. More information is available at https://snapfreshtools.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT

Ricky Li

Brand Manager | SnapFresh Tools

Ningbo Winbay Technology Co., Ltd.

Phone: +86-152-7591-3533

Email: ricky@snapfreshtools.com

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/ricky-li-b4bb57370

News Source: Ningbo Winbay Technology Co., Ltd.