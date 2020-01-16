CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Holidays are now over, time to get in the know with all upcoming 2020 events! So Cal Industries shares helpful tips when attending these MUST go to festivals this year. The listed festivals are entirely diverse, based on a variety of music genres such as rock, pop, indie, hip hop, and electronic dance music. Also, differentiating each by the designated setting and music genre for all you festivalgoers and soon to be festival attendees!



Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Coachella festival takes place in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. One of the best-known festivals and the first one to kick off a joyous festival season. This intensely “Instagram-able” festival focuses on three things: fashion, art, assorted genres of music, and, finally, the food and beer selection. Coachella is the festival you must attend if you wish to show off that well picked out outfit. Coachella fashion must be up to the latest trends. Try adding a hat, glitter and make it cute! As soon as you step into the festival, you will catch a glance at people rocking their best fits, ready to advertise them all over the “gram.”

The assorted genres of music consist of rock, pop, hip hop, and rising underground independent artists. Coachella’s 2020 line up has not announced. However, last year, 2019s lineup included Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Los Tucanes de Tijuana.

Coachella offers a wide variety of LA eateries with over 100 vendors, pop up, and featured restaurants in which you get to enjoy a full-service sit-down meal. Gluten and vegan options are also available. Feeling a little hot under the sun? Coachella provides its guests with more than a few Ice cream trucks ready to serve your sweet tooth.

Coachella takes places over two weekends April 10 to 12 and April 17 to 19, 2020 at Empire Polo Club, Indio, CA.

Stagecoach

Ah, Stagecoach. California’s country music festival, the fun will be happening in Indio, CA. Stagecoach strictly focuses on country music such as country rock, Southern rock, bluegrass, heartland rock, and alternative country.

Dressing country and making it fashion is the dress code here. Inspired by their favorite country artists, fans from across the country pull out their most exquisite western-inspired looks to show up, show off, and party it up at stagecoach fest!

Weather conditions change drastically throughout the day, so come prepared for average high 80s during the day and low 60s at night.

This audience loves to party, a whiskey and beer type of crowd. Many of the country lovers camp out, play fun interactive group games, and keeping their energy at an all-time high before and after Stagecoach fest.

Stagecoach 2020 lineup list is not entirely country, includes musicians such as ZZ Top, Bryan Adams, along with Lil Nas X, who is well known for his rap cross country hit “Old Town Road.” Other performers include Alan Jackson, Billy Ray Cyrus. Stagecoach takes place April 24th through April 26th, 2020.

Lightning in a Bottle

Lighting in a Bottle (LIB), is a five-day underground Festival from happening in Buena Vista Lake CA. Its starting location was a forest located in Southern California, a birthday celebration with a total guest number of 150, and it slowly began to grow but kept its principles about unity and understanding of one’s value. Lighting in a Bottle is all about creating an experience for those who attend. “We’re not trying to throw a party here; we’re trying to create a community and a movement.” said Dede, one of the three founding brothers.

For more information visit: https://socalindustries.com

