ONTARIO, Canada, Sept. 3, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Soap Opera Magazine (https://soapoperamagazine.com/), a leading digital publication covering daytime television, today announced the nominees for the first annual Maggie Awards, a new honors program recognizing outstanding performances and storytelling across all five American daytime dramas. The Maggies celebrate work that aired during the 2025 calendar year, and every winner will be chosen by fan vote. Winners will be announced October 1, 2026.



Image caption: Soap Opera Magazine Announces Nominees for the First Annual Maggie Awards.

The inaugural slate spans 13 categories: Leading Actress, Leading Actor, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actor, Younger Actress, Younger Actor, Guest Performance, Best Soap, Best Couple, Best Villain, Best Hero, Best Comeback, and Best Newcomer.

Nominations cover “The Young and the Restless” (https://soapoperamagazine.com/category/the-young-and-the-restless-spoilers/), “The Bold and the Beautiful” (https://soapoperamagazine.com/category/the-bold-and-the-beautiful-spoilers/), “General Hospital” (https://soapoperamagazine.com/category/general-hospital-spoilers/), “Days of Our Lives” (https://soapoperamagazine.com/category/days-of-our-lives-spoilers/), and “Beyond the Gates” (https://soapoperamagazine.com/category/beyond-the-gates/).

Nominees include daytime veterans Eric Braeden, Deidre Hall, Maurice Benard, Genie Francis, Jane Elliot, and John McCook, alongside Steve Burton, Scott Clifton, Cameron Mathison, Paul Telfer, Tamara Tunie, Karla Mosley, Maura West, and Kathleen Gati.

“Beyond the Gates,” the first new network daytime drama in more than 25 years, earned nominations in nine categories in its first eligible year.

“Daytime actors do some of the most demanding work on television, and they rarely get recognized for it outside one night a year,” said Amber Sinclair, Editor-in-Chief of Soap Opera Magazine. “The Maggies were built to give that work a second stage. This first slate represents legacy performers who have anchored their shows for decades and newer talent who made 2025 impossible to look away from.”

FANS WILL DECIDE EVERY WINNER

Unlike industry-juried awards, every Maggie category is decided entirely by daytime viewers. Voting is open now on the Soap Opera Magazine Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SoapOperaMagazine) and closes September 28, 2026.

“Soap fans have never been shy about who deserves recognition, and now they get the final say,” said Sinclair. “These are the people who watch every single day, who know exactly which scene mattered and why. Handing them the ballot was the whole point.”

Each winner will receive an engraved Maggie trophy. The Maggies are named for the magazine itself and will be presented annually, with each year’s eligibility period matching the prior calendar year. The complete list of nominees in every category is available at https://soapoperamagazine.com/the-maggies/

ABOUT SOAP OPERA MAGAZINE

Soap Opera Magazine (https://soapoperamagazine.com/) is a premier digital publication dedicated to comprehensive coverage of daytime television. A revival of the print title published from 1991 to 1999, the publication delivers daily spoilers, breaking news, character analysis, and exclusive content covering The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, and Beyond the Gates. Distributed through MSN, NewsBreak, and major social media platforms, Soap Opera Magazine serves a dedicated community of daytime television fans with timely, insightful, and fan-focused content. Soap Opera Magazine is published by Squid McGuffey Media LLC.

Follow Soap Opera Magazine: Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SoapOperaMagazine) | Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/soapoperamag) | X (https://x.com/SoapOpera411) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/soap-opera-magazine)

MEDIA CONTACT:

Amber Sinclair

amber@soapoperamagazine.com

519-400-7416

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0903-s2p-maggies-300dpi.webp

Image caption: Soap Opera Magazine Announces Nominees for the First Annual Maggie Awards

News Source: Soap Opera Magazine