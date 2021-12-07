GUANGDONG, Shenzhen, Dec. 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Software company iMyFone recently launched its voice changer feature, the iMyFone MagicMic. This voice modulator software allows users to change their voices in real-time.

Today, many people in the digital world utilize voice changers to mask their voices. This is very popular, especially among gamers who want to stay anonymous as they explore the various online game spaces. Voice changers can allow people to sound older or younger or conceal their gender.

The MagicMic voice changer has already been ranked as one of the best modulators around. It has a variety of features that make it easily stand out from competitors. One of these features is the one-click feature. MagicMic’s one-click feature allows users to change their voice in just a click. This makes it very easy for people of all age groups to utilize and enjoy.

Another fantastic feature of MagicMic voice changer is the wide variety of voice filters available. There are over 20 fun voice filters such as monster, robot, echo, and minion. The clownfish voice changer, female voice changer and more exciting voice filters available.

MagicMic voice changer can be used repeatedly when streaming, doing voice overs or chatting online. Some platforms on which it can be used include Fortnite, PUBG, Twitch, and more. It can also be used as a Discord voice changer and a call voice changer for Skype.

iMyFone is an expert in software solutions for iOS and Android devices, Windows PC, and Mac. Other services they provide include unlocking phones, data transfer, data backup and data cleaning, and more. They plan to release more voice filters for MagicMic soon.

To learn more, visit the links below:

https://filme.imyfone.com/voice-changer/

iMyFone (Spanish): https://es.imyfone.com/ or https://es.imyfone.com/voice-changer/

iMyFone (French): https://fr.imyfone.com/ or https://fr.imyfone.com/voice-changer/

iMyFone (Chinese: https://tw.imyfone.com/ or https://tw.imyfone.com/voice-changer/

News Source: IMyfone