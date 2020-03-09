WAYNE, N.J., March 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sola Salon Studios has had many “firsts” since the company’s inception in 2004. On May 6, 2019, Sola added another historic milestone to the list by officially being the first salon studio/suite concept for beauty professionals to open in the state of New Jersey!



The first New Jersey Sola Salon Studios location was opened in Wayne (1607 Route 23 South) and features 33 state-of-the-art, customizable, move-in ready studios for beauty professionals – hairstylists, colorists, estheticians, nail techs, permanent makeup artists and more – under one roof.

In addition to providing beautiful studios for professionals to call their business home, Sola Salon Studios help support their independent businesses with comprehensive educational resources, cutting-edge technology, and high-quality marketing support. We provide the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. The actual studios come in a variety of layouts and several sizes for all types of beauty professionals.

The second New Jersey location opened in Cedar Knolls (170 East Hanover Avenue), in September, 2019 and a third location in Holmdel, NJ (2103 NJ-35) opened December, 2019. A fourth location will be coming to Princeton (676 Nassau Park Blvd) in 2020, with additional locations to be announced.

Sola Salon Studios has been the leader in the salon studio concept in the U.S. and now boasts more than 500 locations with over 15,000 independent beauty professionals as part of the Sola community. We offer salon professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the upfront costs and risks associated with opening a traditional salon. Our innovative salon model empowers beauty professionals to take control of their lives and their careers.

“Salon professionals choose Sola Salon Studios for many reasons: to create a one-of-a-kind, personalized salon culture that reflects who they are, set their own schedule with 24/7 studio access, experience more privacy with guests, and make more money. Ultimately, it’s a way to have freedom and control,” commented Tina Marcopoulos, Operations Manager of Sola Salon Studios in New Jersey. “We are so excited to have been the first in New Jersey, and be able to now systematically roll out the Sola concept throughout New Jersey – an amazing state with so many talented, entrepreneurial-minded beauty professionals.”

Marcopoulos added, “We are providing a new path for their careers that has not been available to beauty professionals before. Plus, a large percentage of the beauty industry is made up of women. It is personally gratifying for me to empower these female entrepreneurs to realize their dreams of owning their own salons, to create the life that they envision for themselves, to maximize their income, and to successfully juggle their business and family obligations,”

“My studio is private and intimate and allows me to think outside the box. At the end of the day, it’s mine and I make of it what I want alongside my clients. I have the freedom to deliver my art as a hairdresser,” said Fernie Adame.

“Owning my studio gives me the freedom to create my hours. That’s huge! I allow time for other things, like going to school while still working full-time,” said Esthetician, Morgan Cameron.

For more information, please visit https://www.solasalonstudios.com/ or please contact: Tina Marcopoulos, tina@solasalons.com or call 201-788-9644.

