Armor Pro Windows witnessed firsthand the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene and it worked closely with homeowners affected by the storm. It saw a stark contrast between properties equipped with impact windows and those without. As a result, its goal is to ensure the safety and storm preparedness of as many south Florida home and business owners as possible.

Unlike other providers in the area, Armor Pro Windows aims to bring a fresh perspective to the local window and door market. By focusing on competitive pricing and straightforward, stress-free service, the company hopes to become the go-to, one-stop solution for homeowners looking to upgrade or replace doors, windows and even roofs across the region.

The company wants to eliminate the headaches that often come with home improvement projects while keeping the process cost-effective for local home and business owners.

One of their first customers said, “Armor Pro Windows did an amazing job of upgrading my house to impact windows. As a single mom, they were super easy to work with and I never felt pressured and they were the most affordable.”

Key highlights of their business philosophy include:

Affordable solutions: High-quality windows and doors without breaking the bank.

Customer-centric approach: Friendly, approachable service that prioritizes the customer’s needs.

Locally-focused: Deep ties to the south Florida community, with an understanding of local preferences and conditions.

Armor Pro Windows has also created a comprehensive FAQ page that explains everything from how impact windows and doors make a difference during a hurricane and how they can lower insurance premiums to maintenance and energy efficiency tips and much more.

So, whether customers are looking to upgrade their home for energy efficiency, storm protection or better real estate curb appeal, this new business is ready to meet their needs while standing apart from competitors with its ease and accessibility.

The company is now accepting appointments for consultations. So, get a free impact window and door estimate and find out how easy and affordable it is to get started today.

