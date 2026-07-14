SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 14, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pet Friendly Paw Life Pomeranian Finley has won the title of Best in California in the Pet Lovers Choice Awards and is now competing for Best in Nation. Vote for California dog Finley to win the national title, the voting round lasts from July 14th through July 22nd. The event benefits rescue Best Friends Animal Society with official media partner USA Today Pets.



Photo caption: Finley, Pomeranian from Pet Friendly Paw Life, Best in California Winner for the 2026 Pet Lovers Choice Awards.

Small but mighty 6 lb. tri-color Pomeranian Finley is a paw ambassador for Pet Friendly Paw Life, where he helps his paw family discover and feature dog friendly destinations across southern California and beyond. @PetFriendlyPawLife quickly grew to over 60,000 followers and subscribers across Instagram, Facebook and YouTube combined in just over 6 months thanks to highlighting dog friendly restaurants, hotels, shops, events and experiences across California. Finley and his Pomeranian sister Cocoa feature in all the Pet Friendly Paw Life highlights, giving them their Paw Approved and Two Paws Up stamps of approval.

Finley has his own survivor story, where he was rejected by his biological dog mom and needed to be hand fed as a puppy, growing up very attached to his human paw mom Pebbles and paw dad Robert. It’s for this reason that Pebbles decided to start Pet Friendly Paw Life, because Finley would insist on joining his paw family everywhere. Pet Friendly Paw Life quickly gained a strong local Southern California following, which helped propel Finley to win the Best in California title, beating thousands of entrants.

Finley was present at the 2026 Pet Lovers Choice Awards Best in State live taping and even got his paw-15 minutes of fame on the stage with comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Monica McNutt. Little Finley is now collaborating on a music video with local Temecula musician Joanna Pearl to her song, “Authentically Me” from her latest album, available on iTunes and Spotify. Follow @PetFriendlyPawLife on Instagram and/or YouTube to see the video debut!

To Vote for Finley visit https://petloverschoiceawards.com/contestant/60404?contest=79

To learn more visit https://www.petfriendlypawlife.com/

ABOUT PET FRIENDLY PAW LIFE:

Pebbles Vadakan started Pet Friendly Paw Life in late 2025 to feature dog friendly locales and products across southern California and the occasional road trip, with a focus on Los Angeles, San Diego, Temecula Wine Country, Orange County and Fallbrook. The main social channels on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube quickly gained over 20,000 followers each (60,000+ combined) thanks to engaging videos choreographed to music, adorable Pomeranian paw ambassadors Finley and Cocoa, and local event round-ups that have become a popular staple within the dog friendly community.

The first event for Pet Friendly Paw Life is taking place August 23, 2026 at Cougar Winery in Temecula Wine Country, titled “Paws, Pours and Pop-Ups,” in collaboration with several other local dog influencers (Pug Moms Club, Stormi’s Furever Friends, OC Yorkies and Tiny Dog Club and San Diego Pomeranians).

MULTIMEDIA

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0714-s2p-finleypom-300dpi.webp

Photo caption: Finley, Pomeranian from Pet Friendly Paw Life, Best in California Winner for the 2026 Pet Lovers Choice Awards.

LOGO link: https://static.wixstatic.com/media/25fc86_2f42cad9b8f74accaedad774dd1e0f44~mv2.png

News Source: Pet Friendly Paw Life