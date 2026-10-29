MCDONOUGH, Ga., Oct. 29, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Southern RV has earned its third consecutive RVBusiness Top 50 Dealer recognition and the 2026 Gaylord Maxwell Innovation Award, sponsored by Airxcel. The latest honors expand an extensive record of recognition for the family-owned Georgia RV dealership, with 13 distinctions across four national business and RV industry award programs.



Image caption: Southern RV of McDonough & Cumming, GA has won the RVBusiness Top 50 Dealer Recognition for the 3rd year in a row.

Southern RV’s award history includes:

Three consecutive RVBusiness Top 50 Dealer honors: 2024, 2025 and 2026.

2024, 2025 and 2026. The 2026 Gaylord Maxwell Innovation Award: recognizing creative business strategies and innovation in RV retailing.

recognizing creative business strategies and innovation in RV retailing. Six consecutive Venture RV Top 10 Dealer awards: 2021 through 2026.

2021 through 2026. Eight consecutive DRV Mobile Suites Top 10 Dealer awards: 2017 through 2024

2017 through 2024 Three appearances on the Inc. 5000 list: 2017, 2019 and 2022, recognizing America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Together, these honors demonstrate sustained achievement across dealership operations, innovation, business growth and manufacturer recognition. For Southern RV, repeated recognition across multiple programs reflects a standard of performance built over decades.

“Every award ultimately comes back to our people,” said Brad Walden, President of Southern RV. “We have an incredible team that cares about doing things the right way. Our goal isn’t simply to sell an RV. It’s to build relationships with our customers and be there for them throughout their ownership experience. We invest more in service and process, customer care, and elements to benefit the RV ownership lifestyle than we do in marketing or many other components of our dealerships.”

The RVBusiness Top 50 program recognizes dealerships throughout the United States and Canada for professionalism, consumer care, business practices, civic involvement and industry participation. Selection involves manufacturer nominations, dealer applications and evaluation by RV industry judges.

ABOUT SOUTHERN RV

Founded in 1980, Southern RV is a second-generation, family-owned recreational vehicle dealership with locations in McDonough and Cumming, Georgia. Serving greater Atlanta and customers nationwide, Southern RV offers new and pre-owned RV sales, financing, maintenance and repair, collision repair, storage, parts and accessories.

For more information, visit https://www.southernrv.com/.

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News Source: Southern RV