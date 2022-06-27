FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Southwestern Investment Group, an independent wealth management company, today announced it was once again named to The Tennessean’s 2022 list of Top Workplaces in Middle Tennessee. The firm was also honored as a Top Workplace in the Tennessean’s 2020 and 2021 lists.



IMAGE CAPTION: Southwestern Investment Group logo.

“The past two and a half years have reinforced how important it is for employees to feel connected and proud of the companies they work for,” said Jeff Dobyns, President of Southwestern Investment Group. “Our employees bring their best, most authentic selves to work every day, which translates to our client relationships. We invest a great deal of effort in maintaining a strong and inclusive culture and we couldn’t be more pleased to be recognized again as a top workplace.”

The Tennessean partners with Energage LLC., a third-party employee engagement technology partner, to conduct the anonymous employee survey. Winners were announced on June 23, 2022.

Southwestern Investment Group is a family of advisors that takes an integrated approach to wealth management and believes in a purpose bigger than itself. The company’s core values serve as further proof that success can be achieved by cultivating a culture of appreciation.

Southwestern Investment Group’s business model allows it to provide friendly service from people you know, while offering the comprehensive solutions and services of a larger financial provider. For more information about Southwestern Investment Group, visit https://www.swinvestmentgroup.com/ or call 615-861-6100.

About Southwestern Investment Group:

As of 3/31/2022. Southwestern Investment Group was established in 2002 as an independent practice and manages more than $5.8 billion in client assets. The advisors at Southwestern Investment Group are registered representatives with Raymond James Financial Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, which allows them to have the support of a large company while offering the personalized services of a small organization. Southwestern Investment Group uses sensible, sound, and conservative investment strategies and holistic services to enhance and help preserve your wealth. For more information, visit https://www.swinvestmentgroup.com/.

About Raymond James Financial Services:

As of 3/31/2022. Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,500 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $1.26 trillion. Additional information is available at https://www.raymondjames.com/.

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Southwestern Investment Advisory Services, Inc., an independent registered investment adviser. Southwestern Investment Group is not a registered broker-dealer, and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Representatives may not be registered to offer securities and advisory services in all states.

More than 1,000 companies were invited to participate, 106 were recognized as one of the Tennessean Top Places to work. The Tennessean welcomed anyone to nominate an organization and partnered with Energage, who also reached out to companies. Any employer was eligible, as long as it had at least 35 employees in Middle Tennessee. Employees could be public, private, nonprofit or governmental. Once employers were nominated, employees were asked to fill out an online questionnaire that gave more information about the companies they worked for. Information gathered included issues relating to workplace culture, including Alignment, Connection, Effectiveness, Engagement, Leadership, and the Basics, including pay, benefits, flexibility, training, and expectations. Employers were then ranked among groups of similar size to most accurately compare results, with those that scored high being recognized. The ranking may not be representative of any one client’s experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of an advisor’s future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Neither Energage nor the Tennessean is affiliated with Raymond James.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sarah Esposito, 614-861-6098 | Southwestern Investment Group

News Source: Southwestern Investment Group