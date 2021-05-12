ATLANTA, Ga., May 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Due to increases in violent attacks and threats against Asians in recent months, many feel unsafe travelling in Atlanta via public transit or on foot. Sponsor a Ride is a new service, funded entirely by donations, which addresses the problem by underwriting Lyft, Uber, and cab trips for Asians who are female, seniors, or disabled.

According to co-founder Soan Gunawan, “When we heard about the horrific attacks we wanted to help. We figured the most immediately useful thing we can do in the near term is sponsor rides for those who are genuinely fearful of local travel, especially at night. And if we can provide a stellar experience for both rider and sponsor, we can maintain the service for as long as the assaults continue.”

Both those who want a ride and those who wish to sponsor one can do so by visiting sponsoraride.net.

Individuals and businesses who donate at least $25.00 to provide rides for Asians at risk can be mentioned on the website as members of the Hero Circle.

Riders get reimbursed by filling out a Google form on the site, and submitting a selfie and a photo of their receipt from Lyft, Uber, or the taxi company (necessary so as to discourage fraud).

“We notice that both sides of the transaction feel rewarded,” says co-founder Anna Chu Lin. “The traveler has the cost of their safe ride underwritten, and the sponsor gets well-deserved recognition for helping someone at risk get to where they need to go. We are always thinking of new ways to reward both the sponsor and the rider.”

If they like, sponsors who join the Hero Circle can have their own non-profit, school, church, or enterprise mentioned on the agency’s partners’ social media, which receive over 290,000 unique views a month. In addition, when sponsors underwrite more than $50.00 for rides a donation is made in their name to Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Atlanta (advancingjustice-atlanta.org).

Sponsor a Ride emphasizes that they only sponsor essential travel, not pleasure trips. Atlanta is the test market; in June they hope to begin serving Baltimore, D.C, Cleveland, Chicago, and San Diego.

For more information go to https://www.sponsoraride.net/. https://twitter.com/RideSponsor, https://www.instagram.com/sponsoraride/

MEDIA CONTACT

John A Toomey

E-mail: fixxer@prodigy.net

Phone Number: 626-230-8862

News Source: Sponsor a Ride