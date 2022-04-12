WILLOW PARK, Texas, April 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Marriott International announced today that the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Willow Park, Texas is open effective April 8, 2022. The 88-suite hotel, located at 500 Shops Boulevard, and, will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by AHS Hotel Group, LLC of Arlington, Texas.

SpringHill Suites Weatherford/Willow Park is located 45 miles from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and 20 miles west of the Greater Fort Worth Metropolitan area. The hotel offers guests convenient access to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. The hotel is also conveniently located ten minutes from Weatherford, and steps from the trendy new Shops at Willow Park North.

“There was never a better time to join the rich culture of such a unique and diverse community like Willow Park,” said Hena Masters, President of AHS Hotel Group. “SpringHill Suites by Marriott is the perfect brand to anchor the Shops at Willow Park North development. We are excited to warmly welcome each and every guest to our brand new hotel, and we look forward to many years of a good working relationship with Marriott International, the City of Willow Park and the community.”

Ideal for business and leisure travelers alike, the new hotel offers a little extra space with suites larger than a typical hotel room. Separate living, working and sleeping spaces provide guests with flexibility and functionality. The hotel offers comfortable beds, soft linens and plush pillows to allow for an optimum night’s sleep. Each suite also features a pullout sofa and lounge chair offering additional space for relaxation. The designated work space offers a well-lit desk space to ensure maximum productivity for those who need to get down to business.

From the guest rooms to the lobby, every aspect of design, from furniture and lighting to colors and fabrics, has been carefully selected to offer calm and refreshing spaces to allow guests to relax and recharge. Featuring a brand-new design that adds depth and sophistication to the décor, the hotel’s lobby is a great venue for conducting casual gatherings, enjoying a refreshment at the cozy lobby bar, or simply to socialize with SpringHill Suites’ enhanced evening experience.

The daily complimentary breakfast is filled with hot, healthy and indulgent choices including fresh strawberries, steel cut oatmeal, cold cuts, cheeses and much more. This is SpringHill Suites’ way of making sure guests have a good start to their day. The hotel also provides business services, complimentary Wi-Fi, a board room, guest laundry facilities, a 24/7 Market, an outdoor swimming pool, fire-pit and a well-equipped fitness center.

In addition, the modern, multi-functional 3,000 square foot Willow Park Event Center will host the community’s social and business events.

Learn more at: https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/dfwsw-springhill-suites-weatherford-willow-park

News Source: AHS Hotel Group LLC