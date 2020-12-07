FLINT, Mich., Dec. 7, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Local businessman, Shane Moore, is excited to announce a new and exciting entertainment experience in the Genesee County region – Escape Quest – a Spymaker Escape Rooms’ brainchild. December 27 marks the date for this escape room/treasure hunt challenge that take places in the great outdoors. And, there’s big prize money too.

New this holiday season Spymaker escape room has stepped it up to bring people the “Escape Quest Ultimate Challenge.” Friends and families will work together to solve riddles that will send their group on an amazing journey to specific outdoor locations and the winning team that unlocks the final riddle rakes in $1,000.

“Spymaker has already run four, highly-successful Escape Quests as a free gift to the community, allowing families and friends to continue gathering to make memories in an easily, socially-distanced setting,” Moore says.

This new experience will release on Sunday, December 27 and the challenge includes four riddles; the first three will be released at 9 a.m. sharp. The start of each riddle leads adventurers to a city and location within a 30-mile radius of its Miller Road store. The end of each riddle leads to an answer which needs to be submitted to Spymaker. Once the first three riddles are correctly solved, it’s time to unlock the final riddle.

While the grand prize winner will enjoy the greatest monetary reward, Spymaker doesn’t want the excitement to end there. Every group that solves the final riddle within 24 hours of the first team will be entered into drawings for more prizes.

There will also be an additional prize for those who document their team adventures via photos along the way. They just request no hints or answers for the other players.

The entry fee to join this adventure is only $59 per group and it’s up to the group to decide the best number of people to invite to make it the ideal experience.

“We’re dedicated to continuing to provide entertainment for our customers, even as our doors have temporarily closed as required for community safety,” Moore says. “This has been a unique challenge to overcome and we’ve met it head on.”

A mobile escape room can also be delivered right to people’s doors. All experiences are creative, immersive, fun and challenging.

Past riddles and solutions can be found on the Spymaker website. For more information on this upcoming event or to register a team visit: https://spymakerescape.com/escape-quest-flint/ or call: 810-620-0877.

