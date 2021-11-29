DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SRSI has joined MHEDA, the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. MHEDA is the premier trade association dedicated to serving the material handling community. MHEDA programs and services are accessed by thousands of industry professionals each year who are seeking to help their business stay competitive and their employees stay connected.

As a part of this network of industry professionals, SRSI is able to access professional development programs, best practice benchmarking and networking opportunities, all specific to the material handling industry.

“Joining MHEDA is exciting and necessary for us to continue growing and succeeding in our space,” notes Benjamin York, SRSI CEO. “We look forward to showcasing more of SRSI, networking with other industry leaders, and introducing more industry-breaking solutions to the market. MHEDA is a perfect avenue for us to connect with more of the Material Handling industry.”

ABOUT SRSI:

SRSI is a material handling systems integrator specializing in automation and warehouse information systems. They provide comprehensive, turnkey solutions to meet and exceed your performance goals. From inventory flow analysis, slotting and storage systems design, order processing, inventory control, to warehouse safety and even optimized labor and equipment utilization, SRSI has the breadth and depth of experience to design, execute and support your integrated system.

For more information, visit https://www.gosrsi.com.

SRSI’s headquarter office is located in Dallas, Texas with regional offices and remote workspaces all over the United States including Colorado, North Carolina, Illinois, and Indiana to name a few. While growing quickly, SRSI currently has 35 employees and has been in business for three years.

ABOUT MHEDA:

The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) is the only national trade association dedicated solely to improving the proficiency of material handling distributors, integrators and suppliers. MHEDA represents close to 600 companies in the material handling equipment business. Located in suburban Chicago, the association provides services to companies seeking to improve their business through education, networking, benchmarking and best practices. For more information, visit http://www.mheda.org/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Skyeler Smith, Marketing Coordinator at SRSI

info(at)gosrsi.com

News Source: SRSI