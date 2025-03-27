ST. LOUIS, Mo., March 27, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The “Return to Office” movement means more employees are reporting to work. This means businesses and workplaces are addressing common restroom concerns, such as restroom privacy, which is an issue that 70% of restroom users view as important. And since 83% of employees view workplace restrooms as an indicator of how a company values its employees, companies nationwide are using StallPlus+ Restroom Privacy Gap Guards from Restroom Specialties. From Class A office space to warehouses to restaurants, “restroom privacy” tops the list of common restroom concerns.



Image caption: StallPlus+ Restroom Privacy Gap Guards, shipped in convenient 4-packs.

“200 million people use commercial or workplace restrooms at least once a week, and 80% of us are more aware of restroom comfort and safety than we were pre-pandemic,” says Jerry Whitman, V.P. of Sales for Restroom Specialties. Whitman continues, “Public and commercial restrooms are vulnerable spaces that, in many cases, create uncomfortable experiences for users due to privacy-violating gaps at stall doors. StallPlus+ Privacy Gap Guards eliminate the risk of other restroom visitors viewing us in a compromising position.”

“Best of all,” Whitman states, “StallPlus+ Privacy Gap Guards are revolutionary because they require no measuring or cutting. Our units are pre-measured, and attach easily to all standard stalls. StallPlus+ Privacy Gap Guards provide the peace-of-mind we all seek when using a public or commercial restroom.”

StallPlus+ Privacy Gap Guards are manufactured in the USA, and are designed for all public and commercial restrooms. StallPlus+ Privacy Gap Guards are used in office buildings, healthcare facilities, schools, warehouses, restaurants, shopping centers, event spaces, fitness centers, stadiums, entertainment venues, airports, places of worship, and popular attractions.

About Restroom Specialties

Restroom Specialties was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO. Restroom Specialties manufactures phone protectors, purse protectors, and privacy guards for commercial restrooms. For more information, visit https://restroomspecialties.com/ or call (888) 782-5578.

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0327-s2p-bsstallpack-300dpi.jpg

