NAPA, Calif., May 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jameson Humane (Jameson), a solutions-based nonprofit and animal sanctuary which educates to inspire change on behalf of companion and farmed animals, is holding its signature fundraising event, WineaPAWlooza 2022, live and in-person on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25 at 5 p.m., PT. Combining two things that are universally loved (wine and animals), WineaPAWlooza has consistently earned its place as one of the top 10 wine events in the country, as cited by Wine Spectator magazine. The money raised from this spirited and highly anticipated event supplies the critical funds necessary for Jameson programs to improve the state of animal welfare and to save lives.



Innovators in Food & Wine Join This Year’s Impact-Driven Fundraiser

This newest iteration of Jameson’s annual fundraiser expands on Jameson’s mission, which is to improve animal welfare through global collaboration and education for the benefit of all life. Bringing together leaders in the food and wine industry to discuss innovation, behavior, and action-oriented change to our food system, including wine—for the health of animals, humans, and the planet—takes place on Friday evening, on Pritchard Hill. Amanda McCrossin of SommVivant, and Brian Cooley of CNET, will be co-moderating a panel of prestigious vintners and food industry leaders on June 24 from 5-7:30 p.m. The cuisine will be curated by Little Saint, a Healdsburg plant-based restaurant overseen by Kyle Connaughton of three Michelin-star SingleThread.

PANELISTS:

Eric Schulze, UPSIDE Foods; Alison Kilmer, Miyoko’s; Tamearra Dyson, Souley Vegan; Christopher Jackson, Jackson Family Wines, Rooted for Good; Carlo Mondavi, RAEN Winery, Monarch Tractor; Molly Sheppard, Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery

The Grand Tasting, Animal Parade, & Wine Auction with Celebrity Guest, Christie Brinkley Saturday June 25, 5-10 p.m.

Returning this year in-person to the famed Beckstoffer Farm Center, Saturday evening includes the Grand Tasting showcasing handcrafted wines and the vintners who make them from 50 of the “who’s who” of Napa and Sonoma Valley’s wine glitterati (click here to see Participating Vintners), plus special guest, Christie Brinkley, showcasing her vegan Bellissima Prosecco.

“When I heard about the work that Jameson Humane does for animals and the planet, I knew that I had to be a part of this year’s WineaPAWlooza. Being a lifelong vegetarian and activist; sustainable and vegan or vegetarian-friendly causes are extremely important to me. What’s even more unique about the work we do at Bellissima is that we go beyond the bottle – we are committed to giving back to the planet and supporting animals and communities in need,” said Christie Brinkley.

The legendary Animal Parade will be led by celebrity wine auctioneer and personality, Fritz Hatton, followed by a delectable plant-based menu designed and executed by Goatlandia. The evening will culminate in the much-anticipated live auction of 20 spectacular lots, featuring cult wines, one-of-a-kind experiences, and trips to global wine destinations.

WineaPAWlooza will be hosted by world-renowned wine auctioneer Fritz Hatton, as well as Jameson Humane and former 750 Wines Founders Monica and David Stevens, and Vanessa Conlin, MW. Andy and Betty Beckstoffer will be presented with a Lifetime Philanthropic Achievement award.

“This year’s WineaPAWlooza is bigger, better, and more important than ever. Not only do we have the best-of-the-best, most generous vintners and winemakers sharing their most sought-after wines, but we take our mission to the next level with true innovators and disruptors in the food and wine industry who join us to share their solutions for the future and to benefit all of us, the animals, and the planet. The time is now to innovate, learn, share, and enjoy all that our wine country and its community have to offer,” said Jameson Humane Co-Founder and WineaPAWlooza Co-Chair, Monica Stevens.

“I’m thrilled that we are back in person for WineaPAWlooza 2022! Our Friday night format will showcase everything Jameson Humane does not just on behalf of animals but also for the people and the entire planet. Having Christie Brinkley at both nights, lending her star power to WineaPAWlooza, truly shows us how the great work that Jameson does is being noticed nationally. The funds we will raise on Saturday are more important now than ever and our amazing vintners and donors will make the future brighter through their generous contributions,” said Vanessa Conlin MW, WineaPAWlooza Co-Chair.

Event Information: http://www.wineapawlooza.com/

Maral Papakhian, Maral@jamesonhumane.org

ABOUT JAMESON HUMANE:

Jameson Humane is an impact-driven nonprofit organization that collaborates and educates to inspire change in animal welfare, not only in local communities, but around the world. Monica and David Stevens founded Jameson Humane in 2014 as a 501(c)(3) registered nonprofit organization to improve animal welfare through global collaboration and education for the benefit of all life. The organization was named in memory of the Stevens’ beloved dog Jameson, an adopted Great Pyrenees who lived to the age of 14 and inspired the spirit and mission. Learn more at: https://www.jamesonanimalrescueranch.org/.

ABOUT WINEAPAWLOOZA:

WineaPAWlooza is Jameson’s annual fundraiser, an event that has earned its place as one of the top ten wine events in the country according to Wine Spectator magazine. The money raised from this sought-after event supply the critical funds necessary for Jameson’s programs to improve the state of animal welfare and save animal lives. Because of WineaPAWlooza, Jameson has been able to help thousands of animals and their humans in our community, and beyond, through vital programs that work across the inextricable web between animal welfare, our community, and the environment. This year’s event will help ensure these programs thrive as we continue to effect real change.

Event Schedule: https://www.jamesonanimalrescueranch.org/2022-wineapawlooza/schedule

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0517-s2p-pet-parade-300dpi.jpg

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Maral Papakhian

Maral Papakhian

Maral@jamesonhumane.org or 415.845.7205

For media queries, please contact:

Kimberly Noelle Charles

Charles Communications Associates

kcharles@charlescomm.com

