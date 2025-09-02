COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — StarknightMT, a leading provider of aftermarket UTV/ATV parts and accessories, is gearing up for a double celebration this September. The brand will showcase its trail-and-task-tested gear at the 2025 Sand Sports Super Show in Costa Mesa, California, from September 19-21 at Booth #4107-FZ.



In celebration of the event, StarknightMT is also launching an online StarknightMT x Sand Sports Super Show 2025 Sale from September 1-21. Customers can unlock up to 20% off select products, 12% off sitewide, and an extra 15% off orders over $199. New subscribers will also enjoy 15% off sitewide.

On-Site Experiences at the Show.

Attendees to the booth will discover StarknightMT’s comprehensive lineup of rugged UTV/ATV gear, including durable windshields (full, vented, and flip-up options), powerful soundbars, versatile storage solutions, protective seat covers, secure phone holders, and kids’ armor suits—all engineered with an in-depth understanding of the real needs of UTV owners.

StarknightMT will offer fun onsite activities, including a puzzle challenge, a “Spin to Win” prize wheel, and a tossing game. Attendees can also earn exclusive gifts by participating in a photo check-in challenge and showing the post to booth staff to claim a prize.

“We’re excited to meet riders face-to-face, hear their stories, and share what StarknightMT has been working on,” says Steven H., co-founder at StarknightMT. “This show is all about community, and we’re proud to be part of it.”

Join the Celebration

Don’t miss StarknightMT at the 2025 Sand Sports Super Show, Booth #4107-FZ, September 19-21, and shop the online StarknightMT x Sand Sports Super Show 2025 Sale from September 1-21 at https://www.starknightmt.com/.

About StarknightMT

Since 2016, StarknightMT has focused on one key idea: real riders deserve high-quality, affordable aftermarket UTV/ATV parts and accessories built for daily hard use by hunters, haulers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Built for Trail and Task.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Email: support@starknightmt.com

Website: https://www.starknightmt.com/pages/contact-us

WhatsApp: wa.me/12135647400

Image link: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0902-s2p-StarknightMT-300dpi.jpg

News Source: StarKnightMT