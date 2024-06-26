BERGAMO, Italy, and LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 26, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bikers throughout Northern Italy are getting their bikes ready for the race for a Drug-Free Italy. Held to promote the UN International Day Against Drug Abuse, the 7th annual national Say No to Drugs Motogiro Nazionale (motorbike tour) races in support of the UN’s theme for 2024: “The evidence is clear: Invest in prevention.” The race is organized by Dico No Alla Droga (Say No to Drugs) Italy—the national chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World.



Photo caption: 7th Annual Motogiro for a Drug-Free Italy promotes the truth about drugs and the value of an active, healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

This year’s UN campaign emphasizes the need “to raise awareness about the devastating consequences of drug use, including physical and psychological harm, overdose deaths, and societal problems,” and “the need for evidence-based policies based on science, human rights, compassion, and knowledge.” It is for exactly this reason that the Foundation’s Truth About Drugs initiative exists.

“People are not well informed about what drugs are and what they do,” says the campaign’s national executive director for Italy, Oreste Depaoli. “There are active campaigns in our society that make it look like drugs do no harm,” he says. But if people understand what drugs are and what they really lead to, they can make their own decisions on this vital subject and opt to live drug-free.

The world’s largest nongovernmental drug education program, active in 196 nations, the Foundation’s Truth About Drugs initiative has been filling the need for evidence-based drug education for more than 25 years. Experience has proven that scare tactics don’t work, but factual, specific, and well-documented information does, which is exactly what the Foundation’s Truth About Drugs initiative provides.

The Say No to Drugs Motogiro Nazionale is one of many drug prevention events taking place this month throughout Italy. The work of Oreste Depaoli and Dico No Alla Droga Italy to save youth throughout the country from the devastating effects of drugs is featured in an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

Scientology Churches and Scientologists support the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, whose materials are provided free of charge to schools, civic groups, governments, law enforcement, and individuals and institutions in the private sector. The Truth About Drugs program is inspired by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who found that “the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

To learn more, take the free drug education course on the Foundation for a Drug-Free World website, watch the Drug-Free World public service announcements and The Truth About Drugs—Real People, Real Stories documentary on the Scientology Network, and episodes of Voices for Humanity to see the program in action. The Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streams at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps, and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

For more information or to get involved, visit the Drug-Free World website, or contact the nearest Church of Scientology.

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0626-s2p-dfwitaly-300dpi.jpg

