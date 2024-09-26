NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Acclaimed poet, painter and filmmaker Steve Clark has had a multifaceted career. It has included seven years’ experience editing The Paris Review, writing poetry (and translating it from Spanish and Catalan), and directing feature films which have been appeared in Slamdance, the Santa Barbara Film Festival and the Soho International Film Festival, and one of which was released by Universal (“An Actor Prepares,” 2018). Now, Clark is making another debut with “City Swimmers & Other Stories” (ISBN: 979-8-9904167-0-3 [ebook]; ISBN: 979-8-9904167-1-0 [paperback]; ISBN: 979-8-9904167-2-7 [hardback]; Black Note Press), a collection of 10 short stories exploring the complexities of human relationships and the search for meaning in modern life.



Image caption: “City Swimmers & Other Stories” by Steve Clark.

“’City Swimmers’ is a slyly funny, very finely detailed and well-formed collection—each story standing on it is own while still being a believable sibling to the others. They all share a sort of lingering ending you wouldn’t expect, the way great stories do. And I’ve read these stories several times only to look forward to reading them all once again in this beautiful new book by my friend and excellent writer Steve Clark,” says Nicole Burdette (playwright, Chelsea Walls).

“City Swimmers” take readers from the streets of New York City to the shores of Montauk, always finding characters at pivotal moments in their lives, including a couple grappling with the decision to marry, a man facing his mortality, a teacher navigating an illicit affair and more. In every case, his characters find themselves in situations both quotidian and surreal, finding humor and pathos in life’s absurdities. Through all the above, “City Swimmers” showcases Clark’s poetic eye for detail and ability to capture the involute voices we all carry with us inside of our heads.

“City Swimmers & Other Stories” is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major online book retailers.

About Steve Clark:

Born in New York City, Steve Clark is a former Senior Editor for The Paris Review as well as a poet, painter, filmmaker and author. His first bilingual book of poems, “From the Ashes,” was published in Spain in 2010. Clark has also written, directed and produced three feature films: “The Last International Playboy,” “Night Has Settled” and “An Actor Prepares,” starring Jeremy Irons. “City Swimmers & Other Stories” is his debut collection of short literary fiction. Learn more at: https://steveclark.com/.

About Black Note Press:

Black Note Press is a Yonkers, NY-based publisher of short fiction and a place where stories come to life. Learn more by visiting https://blacknotepress.com/.

