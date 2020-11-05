QUITMAN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stitchin’ Heaven announces Land Ahoy Quilting Cruises, five luxury quilting getaways in cities around the United States. Land Ahoy Quilting Cruises are the most recent addition to Stitchin’ Heaven Travel’s line of quilting-focused vacation packages.

Stitchin’ Heaven Travel scheduled getaways to five major U.S. cities: Orlando, Nashville, Fort Worth, Las Vegas and San Diego. Vacationers can expect to stay six days and seven nights in a luxury hotel, with quilting workshops and field trips throughout. Each destination will boast two instructors teaching workshops to help complete two quilts.

Stitchin’ Heaven Travel made a name for themselves offering quilting-themed cruises to Alaska, Mexico and the Caribbean. When COVID-19 forced the closure of all ocean liners, Stitchin’ Heaven had to cancel all their cruises through the middle of 2021. When global restrictions began to loosen, customers began emailing Stitchin’ Heaven Travel to ask when cruises would resume.

Deb Luttrell, founder and CEO of Stitchin’ heaven, was confronted with a problem: on the one hand, Stitchin’ Heaven was fielding dozens of emails asking about cruises; on the other, major ocean liners were predicting cruises would resume May 2021. The solution she devised was Land Ahoy Quilting Cruises.

Stitchin’ Heaven travel understood that ensuring their guests’ safety was the most important part of planning these getaways. They researched each location and venue to find places that not only lived up to Stitchin’ Heaven Travel’s reputation for quality but were also safe.

“We personally visited each of the hotels,” says Erin Troyer, manager of Stitchin’ Heaven Travel. “We made sure hotels followed enhanced sanitation protocols, and that the ballrooms had enough space to comfortably social distance.”

“We’re very confident that this will be a safe, healthy experience,” says Troyer. “Except for the chocolate and cookies, of course.”

For more information, visit the Land Ahoy Quilting Cruise webpage at https://stitchinheaven.com/pages/land-ahoy or email Erin Troyer at erin@stitchinheaven.com.

SCHEDULE

Orlando – Feb. 14-21

Join Nancy Mahoney and Sandra Coffey in The Happiest Place on Earth. Guests will stay at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista Resort within walking distance to Disney Springs and featuring shuttles to all four major parks. Programs include Spruced Goose and Button Holes.

Nashville – Mar. 14-21

Featuring Janet Tanner and Barbara Black, the Nashville getaway will be steeped in American history. Guests will stay at the Sheraton Music City. Programs include Remember Me and Parlor Music, two civil war-style quilts that will be accompanied excursions to learn about the Battle of Franklin and the American Civil War.

Fort Worth – Apr. 14-21

Instructors include Leigh Headington and Tina Lueders. Visitors will stay at the Embassy Suites in downtown Fort Worth. Programs include The Wave and Hollow Star. This week will focus on America’s veterans and will feature a Quilts of Valor presentation Friday.

Las Vegas – May 14-21

Instructors include Michelle Hiatt and Jackie Kunkel. Participants will stay at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Programs include Summer Star and Breeze. Visitors will both be able to see the Vegas strip and relax in the hotel’s on-premise spa.

San Diego – June 14-21

Tiffany Hayes and Daniela Stout will be providing instruction. Participants will stay at the Hilton in San Diego’s Mission Valley, minutes away from the famous San Diego Zoo. Programs include Rustic Tiling and Hanging Gardens.

Learn more about Stitchin’ Heaven at: https://stitchinheaven.com/

