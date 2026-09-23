ATLANTA, Ga., Sept. 23, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) has been recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of Atlanta’s largest employee benefits and compensation companies of 2026. This is the eighth consecutive year SBA has made the Chronicle’s annual list highlighting benefits consultants and brokers. Even as the number of benefits consultants and brokers in Atlanta fell 17% in 2026, according to the Chronicle, SBA held its position and is ensuring readiness for growth with the recent addition of Operations and People Development Officer Kendra Jeffreys.



Image caption: Kendra Jeffreys of Strategic Benefits Advisors.

Jeffreys joined SBA in April to lead the design and scaling of the internal systems, processes and talent infrastructure that support SBA’s growth. On the operational side, she guides how SBA deploys AI and automation to improve efficiency while maintaining the judgment, accuracy and client stewardship central to its consulting approach. She also oversees the recruiting, onboarding and leadership development programs that help SBA attract and grow talent.

“The contraction in Atlanta’s benefits consulting market reflects a broader period of consolidation across the industry,” said SBA Founding Principal Mindy Zatto. “Against that backdrop, SBA has continued to grow because our clients across the country value experienced, independent consultants who stay close to the work and can help them navigate increasingly complex benefits decisions. That kind of continuity matters, especially when the market around you is changing.”

“As SBA grows, we also have to be deliberate about how we build the firm behind the client work,” Zatto added. “Kendra is the right person to help us strengthen the systems, processes and talent development practices that support our people today and position SBA for thoughtful, sustainable growth.”

Jeffreys brings more than 20 years of experience in organizational effectiveness, enterprise transformation, project management and people development. Before joining SBA, she held senior operational leadership roles with national and global organizations, where she led large-scale transformation initiatives, systems implementations, process improvement efforts and staff development programs. She earned her master’s degree in public health from Georgia State University and her bachelor’s degree in cultural anthropology from Emory University.

About Strategic Benefits Advisors:

Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) is an independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm focused on creatively and effectively solving complex benefits issues for clients ranging from 1,000 to over 300,000 employees. Founded in 2002, SBA provides practical consulting recommendations and expert implementation of solutions for all types of employee benefits programs, including retirement, health and welfare, financial wellness and employee recognition. With an average of more than 20 years in the field, SBA’s team of actuaries, consultants and systems specialists is among the most experienced in the industry. For more information, visit https://www.sba-inc.com/.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Strategic Benefits Advisors

leslie@depthpr.com

(678) 622-6229

News Source: Strategic Benefits Advisors Inc.