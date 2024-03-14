NEW YORK, N.Y., March 14, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After over two decades of leading the industry with exceptional Managed IT, Cybersecurity, and GRC (Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance) services, Strategic Response Systems proudly announces its transformation into Stratify IT. This significant rebranding initiative reflects our commitment to continuously evolving and providing strategic technology solutions that empower businesses to excel in an ever-evolving digital landscape.



Image caption: Stratify IT.

From our inception, strategic thinking has been ingrained in our DNA. We have consistently leveraged strategic foresight to anticipate industry trends, identify emerging challenges, and develop solutions that exceed our clients’ expectations. As we transition to Stratify IT, we carry forward this legacy of strategic excellence, solidifying our position as a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of modern technology.

The decision to rebrand as Stratify IT is rooted in our mission to provide a competitive advantage to our clients. We believe that without an IT strategy, companies can waste a lot of money and time and lose out on competitive advantage. Technology should not only support businesses but also propel them forward by offering unique insights and opportunities for growth. At Stratify IT, we remain dedicated to delivering strategic technology solutions that empower our clients to outperform their competitors and achieve sustainable success in their respective industries.

“Our mission at Stratify IT is clear: to provide our clients with a competitive advantage in today’s fast-paced digital landscape,” said Sharad Suthar, CEO of Stratify IT. “For over 20 years, we have been pioneers in delivering strategic technology solutions that drive business success. As we embrace this new chapter as Stratify IT, we are more committed than ever to empowering our clients with the strategic insights and solutions they need to gain competitive advantage in today’s digital world.”

As part of the rebranding process, Stratify IT will continue to offer the same high-quality services and expertise that clients have come to rely on. Additionally, clients can expect enhanced resources, industry insights, and strategic guidance to help them navigate the complexities of technology and achieve their business objectives.

Nibelka Ventura, Director of Client Services at Stratify IT, expressed her enthusiasm about the rebranding, stating, “At Stratify IT, our clients are at the heart of everything we do. We are excited to continue providing exceptional service and support as we embark on this new chapter together.”

Visit our new website at https://www.strategicresponsesystems.com/ to learn more about our comprehensive range of services and how Stratify IT can empower your business for success in the digital age.

About Stratify IT:

Stratify IT is a leading provider of strategic technology solutions, specializing in Managed IT, Cybersecurity, Compliance, and GRC services. With over 20 years of industry experience, we empower businesses to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape with confidence. Our strategic approach, combined with our unparalleled expertise and commitment to excellence, enables us to deliver tailored solutions that drive efficiency, security, and compliance for our clients.

MULTIMEDIA:

Logo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0314-s2p-stratify-it-300dpi.jpg

