LOVELAND, Colo., Jan. 9, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Street Media Group, a leading out-of-home advertising provider, has announced plans to develop a new state-of-the-art digital billboard along Interstate 25 in northern Colorado. The 14-foot x 48-foot double-faced digital display will be strategically positioned at exit 254 between Loveland and Johnstown, marking a significant expansion of the company’s regional presence.



Image caption: Street Media Group’s new digital billboard location.

The new structure, set to be fully operational in early 2025, will be the only full-size digital billboard between Highway 119 and the Colorado-Wyoming border. Located roughly one mile south of Scheels, the billboard will stand directly across from Johnson’s Corner on the west side of I-25, capturing heavy traffic flows in both directions between Denver and Fort Collins. Initial impression counts indicate each of the faces will reach hundreds of thousands of commuters, at least 18 years of age, every week.

“This prime location represents a significant milestone in our commitment to providing advertisers with premium visibility in the northern Colorado corridor,” said Matt Wells, Sales Manager at Street Media Group. “The specific placement of this billboard ensures maximum exposure to the robust traffic flow between major metropolitan areas.”

The digital billboard will feature cutting-edge capabilities including:

Content rotation every six seconds with a 48-second complete loop

Each slot is guaranteed 1,700 spots per day

Unlimited messaging at no additional cost

Day-parting technology for time-specific advertising

Real-time message updates and promotional changes

Street Media Group distinguishes itself through comprehensive service offerings, including free creative design, competitive rates, and flexible advertising options. The company’s latest development underscores its dedication to providing advertisers with effective solutions for building brand awareness and reaching target audiences.

About Street Media Group

Street Media Group is an established leader in the out-of-home advertising industry, known for its strategically located inventory and commitment to impeccable service. The company specializes in providing top-of-mind awareness solutions through premium billboard locations and innovative digital advertising options.

Learn more: https://streetmediagroup.com/new-full-size-billboard-in-northern-colorado/

For more information about advertising opportunities, please contact sales@streetmediagroup.com.

News Source: Street Media Group