NEW YORK, N.Y., April 23, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sunknowledge, a leading provider of healthcare outsourcing solutions, proudly celebrates a significant milestone in its partnership with one of New York’s top Durable Medical Equipment (DME) companies. For the past 10 years, Sunknowledge has been the trusted provider of comprehensive medical DME billing solutions, consistently delivering excellence in revenue cycle management.



Since the inception of this partnership, Sunknowledge has demonstrated its commitment to accuracy, efficiency, seamless medical billing transaction and overall client satisfaction. Through advanced technology, year of experience, and a dedicated team of professionals for all kinds of DME billing needs, Sunknowledge has effectively streamlined the billing processes for the DME company, ensuring maximum reimbursement and compliance with regulatory standards.

“We are thrilled to commemorate ten years of collaboration with one of New York’s premier DME companies,” said Ronnie Hastings, Director of Business Development at Sunknowledge. He further added, “Our partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare revenue cycle management. We are proud of the impact we have made together and look forward to continuing to exceed expectations in the years to come.”

Sunknowledge’s comprehensive suite of services includes eligibility verification, claims submission and processing, coding, denial management, accounts receivable follow-up, and more. By leveraging Sunknowledge’s expertise, the DME company has experienced improved cash flow, reduced billing errors, and increased operational efficiency.

As the partnership enters its 11th year, Sunknowledge remains dedicated to delivering tailored solutions and exceptional service to meet the evolving needs of the DME Company. With a focus on innovation and continuous improvement, Sunknowledge is among those few RCM companies with experience of working with both payers and providers, and is perfectly poised to continue driving success and growth for its esteemed partner.

