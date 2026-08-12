ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Florida Discount Luxury LLC, doing business as SuperHost Vacation, today announced the continued expansion of its vacation rental co-hosting services across Central Florida. The company has grown from co-hosting one vacation rental in 2020 to 16+ homes across Orlando, Kissimmee, ChampionsGate, Davenport and Four Corners.



Image caption: A Central Florida vacation rental supported by SuperHost Vacation, which provides vacation rental co-hosting services to homeowners throughout the Orlando area.

SuperHost Vacation was founded during the COVID-19 pandemic by Central Florida real estate professional Dillan Pierre Tate. With no formal mentor or training program to guide him through the vacation rental industry, Tate built the company from the ground up, focusing on service, homeowner relationships and guest experience rather than rapid portfolio growth.

“When I started SuperHost Vacation, I wasn’t trying to build the largest vacation rental co-hosting company,” said Tate, founder of SuperHost Vacation. “I wanted to build a company homeowners could trust. We’ve remained focused on the homeowner and the guest instead of trying to acquire hundreds of homes just to say we’re the biggest. I believe our reviews should speak louder than any sales pitch.”

That philosophy has remained central to the company’s approach as Central Florida’s vacation rental landscape has become increasingly competitive. Since its founding, SuperHost Vacation has welcomed more than 5,000 guests while growing primarily through referrals and maintaining a small-team approach.

“With today’s vacation rental market becoming increasingly saturated and competitive, homeowners eventually realize they’re running a hospitality business — not simply renting out a house,” Tate said. “The design and presentation of the home, pricing strategy, communication and overall guest experience all matter.”

SuperHost Vacation supports homeowners with vacation rental listing optimization, dynamic pricing strategies, guest communication, reservation coordination, housekeeping scheduling, maintenance coordination, owner reporting and direct booking support. Tate says the company’s smaller portfolio allows its team to maintain personalized communication with homeowners while remaining closely involved in day-to-day vacation rental operations.

Tate’s background in real estate began before the launch of SuperHost Vacation. Working with publicly traded and privately owned developers, he gained experience in sales, negotiation and understanding the needs of homebuyers and property owners. During his first three years in real estate, Tate assisted more than 150 families with real estate purchases.

SuperHost Vacation has maintained Airbnb Superhost status during its years on the platform, and Tate participates in Airbnb’s Preferred Co-Host program. Tate has also been invited to Airbnb’s corporate offices to provide feedback related to the platform and host experience.

Despite growing from one to 16+ co-hosted vacation rentals, Tate says the company’s objective is not to build the largest portfolio possible.

“Our goal is to become a name homeowners trust and a brand families remember when visiting Central Florida,” Tate said. “Instead of people simply saying, ‘Let’s go on vacation,’ my long-term vision is for families to say, ‘Let’s go on a SuperHost Vacation.'”

ABOUT SUPERHOST VACATION

Founded in 2020, SuperHost Vacation is a Central Florida vacation rental co-hosting company operated by Florida Discount Luxury LLC. The company supports vacation rental homeowners throughout Orlando, Kissimmee, ChampionsGate, Davenport and Four Corners with listing optimization, dynamic pricing, guest communication, reservation coordination, housekeeping and maintenance coordination, owner reporting and direct booking support. SuperHost Vacation currently co-hosts 16+ vacation rental homes and has welcomed more than 5,000 guests.

SuperHost Vacation — Where every day is a vacation.

LEARN MORE: https://superhostvacations.com/

VIDEO: SuperHost Vacation – Vacation Rental Co-Hosting Services

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1i15XHR4b0

LOGO link for media: https://superhostvacations.com/assets/logo-horizontal-DLIDPx43.png

News Source: Florida Discount Luxury LLC dba SuperHost Vacation