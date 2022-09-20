HIXTON, Wis., Sept. 20, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Superior Fresh, America’s first land-based Atlantic salmon farm, is pleased to announce three new, coast-to-coast ways to enjoy their heart-smart Atlantic salmon. Retail-ready frozen premium fillets, burgers, and dips are now available nationwide at select retailers and online at https://www.superiorfresh.com/.



“Tapping into the frozen category segment allows us to reach new retailers and consumers. Shoppers today, especially seafood consumers, want to know and trust where their food is coming from,” said Nate Hefti, Vice President of Sales at Superior Fresh.

Shoppers can purchase Superior Fresh Atlantic Salmon with the confidence that their salmon is raised on an all-organic diet, without GMOs, pesticides, or antibiotics, providing a safe and healthy choice.

Superior Fresh stands behind their Atlantic salmon and wants you to know why you are assured of getting the highest quality Atlantic salmon on the market today:

Heart-check certified by the American Heart Association.

Superior Fresh Atlantic salmon offers two times the Omega-3s of any other Atlantic salmon.

Received the highest honors with a Salmon Welfare Certification from A Greener World

Best Aquaculture Practices Certification

Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch “Best Choice” classification

Hefti continues, “This frozen product line extension is a great complement to our core fresh salmon business. With transportation challenges in the industry, our new retail-ready, frozen salmon solutions allow us to effectively ship our great fish from our farm in Wisconsin to stores across the U.S.A.”

The three new premium frozen items include:

Frozen 6oz. fillets

Superior Fresh salmon fillets are a quick way to make a heart-smart meal containing 37 grams of protein per fillet, sure to satisfy any hearty appetite. Two individually packaged 6oz fillets are conveniently ready for busy individuals and families, whether eaten for a taco Tuesday or a delicious fish-forward dinner.

Frozen 4oz. salmon burgers

Superior Fresh salmon burgers, made entirely from whole muscle salmon fillets and organic ingredients, are gluten-free and kid-friendly, creating a premium eating experience. Pick up a pack and trade up your protein on burger night for a new level of healthy deliciousness offering 21 grams of protein per patty.

Frozen 6oz. salmon dip

Superior Fresh ready-to-eat smoked salmon dip is a tasty treat that opens the world of possibilities to people who might not otherwise try a seafood item. Superior Fresh smoked salmon dip is versatile, pairing with everything from bagels to wraps. This delicious dip is great for parties, family gatherings, and game-time get-togethers.

ABOUT SUPERIOR FRESH, LLC:

Superior Fresh, LLC., the world’s largest USDA-certified organic aquaponic farm, produces their sustainable, U.S.A. land-raised Atlantic salmon in harmony with organic leafy greens. Their ecosystem provides year-round availability while the team delivers unmatched commitment to customer service.

